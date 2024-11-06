Self-driving electric bus set for 'pioneering' Milton Keynes trial

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
The StreetCAV bus is set to begin trials in Milton Keynes in December 2024 | Credit: SMCCL
Image:

The StreetCAV bus is set to begin trials in Milton Keynes in December 2024 | Credit: SMCCL

Driverless shuttle bus to ferry passengers between city’s central railway station and shopping centre from next month

A self-driving electric bus is set to hit the road in Milton Keynes next month as part of a trial that could lead to residents being able to use the service on an ongoing basis from next year, according...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Plans unveiled for £1bn low carbon heat network in Westminster

Study: Smaller meal portions driving fall in UK meat consumption

Most read
01

NESO sets out how UK can deliver a clean power system by 2030

05 November 2024 • 9 min read
02

'Growth story continues': EVs account for one in five new cars sold in October

05 November 2024 • 6 min read
03

Plans submitted for 'England's largest' onshore wind farm

05 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

Shadow Cabinet: Claire Coutinho confirmed as Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary

05 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Biodiversity Net Gain: Study argues tweaks could make rules twice as effective for nature

31 October 2024 • 3 min read

More on Automotive

Self-driving electric bus set for 'pioneering' Milton Keynes trial
Automotive

Self-driving electric bus set for 'pioneering' Milton Keynes trial

Driverless shuttle bus to ferry passengers between city’s central railway station and shopping centre from next month

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 November 2024 • 3 min read
'Growth story continues': EVs account for one in five new cars sold in October
Automotive

'Growth story continues': EVs account for one in five new cars sold in October

New Automotive declares market is now 'comfortably above' the level required to comply with Zero Emission Vehicle mandate

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 November 2024 • 6 min read
Study: UK on track to deliver zero-emission freight zones in cities by 2030
Automotive

Study: UK on track to deliver zero-emission freight zones in cities by 2030

Cities could play key role in driving electric van adoption, according to new analysis from Transport & Environment

Amber Rolt
clock 25 October 2024 • 3 min read