Welsh Government gives green light to 92MW Twyn Hywel onshore wind project

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
An aerial view from the Rhigos Mountain of the Rhondda Valley in South Wales UK - Credit: iStock
Image:

Welsh government grants planning permission to project proposed as part of Bute Energy's £3bn renewables portfolio

The Welsh Government has granted planning permission for a 92.4MW onshore wind project capable of powering the equivalent of 81,000 average homes a year, developer Bute Energy announced yesterday. The...

