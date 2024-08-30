Brits' cleantech confusion and UK's largest solar farm: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Oil and gas giants invest £600,000 in new Aberdeen Centre for Energy Transition
BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies among those funding industry-backed scheme to accelerate efforts to curb emissions from oil and gas projects.
- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)
'We are way off-track': Europe tops 1.5C temperature rise in record-breaking summer
Latest data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service confirms last month was the joint warmest August globally on record.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Biodiversity Net Gain: Government faces calls to close loopholes
Group of eight NGOs and business groups warn current rules are allowing large numbers of developers to avoid paying into Biodiversity Net Gain schemes.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Study: Half of Brits would prefer a low carbon home, but many are 'confused' by cleantech
Half of UK adults would prefer to move into a low carbon home, but 'confused consumers' have inconsistent knowledge of how heat pumps and solar panels work, a new study claims.
- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)
'Another step in the right direction': UK's largest solar farm given green light
Cottam Solar Project on border between Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire set to deliver 600MW of clean power capacity.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.