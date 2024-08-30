Brits' cleantech confusion and UK's largest solar farm: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies among those funding industry-backed scheme to accelerate efforts to curb emissions from oil and gas projects.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

Latest data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service confirms last month was the joint warmest August globally on record.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Group of eight NGOs and business groups warn current rules are allowing large numbers of developers to avoid paying into Biodiversity Net Gain schemes.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Half of UK adults would prefer to move into a low carbon home, but 'confused consumers' have inconsistent knowledge of how heat pumps and solar panels work, a new study claims.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

Cottam Solar Project on border between Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire set to deliver 600MW of clean power capacity.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

