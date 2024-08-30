Brits' cleantech confusion and UK's largest solar farm: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Oil and gas giants invest £600,000 in new Aberdeen Centre for Energy Transition

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies among those funding industry-backed scheme to accelerate efforts to curb emissions from oil and gas projects.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

 

'We are way off-track': Europe tops 1.5C temperature rise in record-breaking summer

Latest data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service confirms last month was the joint warmest August globally on record.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Biodiversity Net Gain: Government faces calls to close loopholes

Group of eight NGOs and business groups warn current rules are allowing large numbers of developers to avoid paying into Biodiversity Net Gain schemes.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Study: Half of Brits would prefer a low carbon home, but many are 'confused' by cleantech

Half of UK adults would prefer to move into a low carbon home, but 'confused consumers' have inconsistent knowledge of how heat pumps and solar panels work, a new study claims.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

 

'Another step in the right direction': UK's largest solar farm given green light

Cottam Solar Project on border between Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire set to deliver 600MW of clean power capacity.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

