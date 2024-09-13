'A pivotal moment': Government confirms launch date for publicly-owned National Energy System Operator

The government's sweeping clean energy programme took another step forward today, after Ministers confirmed they had reached an agreement with National Grid worth £630m to acquire the Electricity System Operator, paving the way for the agency to be transferred to public ownership.

The new National Energy System Operator (NESO) is now scheduled to officially launch on Tuesday 1st October, providing a single state-owned entity for managing electricity and gas network planning in support of the UK's clean energy transition. The new agency is to be chaired by former E.ON CEO Dr Paul Golby, with the current director of National Grid ESO, Fintan Slye, confirmed as the new chief executive.

The government said the enterprise value for the agency of £630m will be subject to customary closing adjustments. It added that the majority of taxpayer costs associated with the deal will be recouped via existing charges on energy bills, which previously would have gone to National Grid.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said the move would allow the government to accelerate grid connections for clean energy projects and take a strategic approach to delivering on its goal of a clean power system by 2030.

"Today marks a milestone for Britain's energy system as we bring the system operator into public ownership to provide impartial, whole-system expertise on building a network that is fit for the future," he said. "The new National Energy System Operator has a huge role to play in delivering our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.

"We need to move Britain off expensive, insecure fossil fuel markets, and onto clean, cheap homegrown power that we control. This is how we reduce bills in the long term, strengthen our energy independence and support skilled jobs across the country. This is another step forward by a government in a hurry to deliver for the British people."

The deal follows a series of moves from the new government designed to accelerate the clean energy transition, including the lifting of the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England, planning approval for a series of major solar farms, the unveiling of new planning reforms, the launch of the new GB Energy investment vehicle, and the completion of a record-breaking clean power contract auction.

The government said that having a single body responsible for overseeing the strategic planning and design of the country's electricity and gas networks would help boost investor confidence and tackle bottlenecks that hamper the delivery of new clean energy projects.

One of the first tasks for the new agency will be to provide formal advice to the government's Mission Control - headed up by former CCC boss Chris Stark - on the best pathway to take to deliver on its goal of clean power by 2030.

Speaking yesterday, Stark said NESO's advice would be crucial to the clean power 2030 mission as "we need a clear, integrated plan for the energy system that has the endorsement of the whole energy sector".

"This is a pivotal moment as we head closer to the launch of the National Energy System Operator on 1 October," Golby said. "NESO will support a more integrated and coordinated strategy to meet the unprecedented challenges of climate change, ensuring security of energy supply and keeping bills as low as possible.

"NESO brings together critical roles and responsibilities under one roof, creating an environment that is essential for success. We will have a broad strategic oversight of both the electricity and gas systems, managing system planning, market operations, and ensuring that our energy infrastructure is secure, resilient, flexible, and future-proof."

Slye said the organisation was "excited to take this bold step forward to help unify and optimise our national approach to energy and to deliver the clean, secure, decarbonised energy system that is affordable and fit for the future".

"We are ready, and look forward to providing expert independent advice and working collaboratively across all parts of the energy sector, with government, the regulator and within our communities across Great Britain," he added.

The government today also confirmed that as part of the creation of NESO, the ownership of Elexon - the not-for-profit company that balances financial settlements for the electricity network - will transfer to a group of industry bodies.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said "the setup of NESO is a huge step forward in ending Britain's exposure to volatile energy markets and getting clean, renewable power to every single one of us".

