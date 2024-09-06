'We are way off-track': Europe tops 1.5C temperature rise in record-breaking summer

Climate sceptics may have seized on the recent news from the Met Office that the UK has just experienced its coolest summer since 2015 to question the seriousness of climate change, but new global data today from the Copernicus Climate Change Service has confirmed that last month was the joint warmest August on record.

The monthly update also confirms that Europe, temporarily at least, surged past the goal set by the Paris Agreement to limit temperature increases to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The data shows the average temperature for European land for August 2024 was 1.57C above the 1991-2020 average for August.

The record does not mean the threshold set by the Paris Agreement has been breached. For that to occur global average temperatures would have to exceed 1.5C of warming above pre-industrial levels for a sustained period. But the results further underscore how temperatures are continuing to climb and the world remains on track to far exceed the goals set for the end of the century in the coming decades.

The update confirms global average temperatures for June to August 2024 were the highest on record at 0.69C above the 1991-2020 average, while the European-average temperature for the period was the highest on record at 1.54C above 1991-2020 average.

The average sea surface temperature (SST) for August 2024 was also the second-highest on record for the month, and was only 0.07C below the record set in August 2023.

Arctic sea ice extent was seven per cent below average, while Antarctic sea ice extent was 11 per cent below average.

The agency said that overall "August 2024 was the joint-warmest August globally (together with August 2023), with an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 16.82C, 0.71C above the 1991-2020 average".

Mike Childs, Friends of the Earth's head of policy, said it was "sadly no surprise that the last 12 months has seen the highest global average temperature on record, despite the UK having a cooler summer this year".

"Wildfires, floods, droughts, failed harvests, and the human consequences of these are being felt globally, and have appeared regularly in the news," he said. "Despite this, governments are not acting as though we are in an emergency. In the UK, we are way off-track towards meeting our internationally agreed target of cutting the UK's emissions by two-thirds by 2030."

Childs added that following successful legal action from Friends of the Earth, the new government has been told by the High Court to write a new climate plan by May 2025.

"This plan needs to be comprehensive and it needs to be fair," he said. "The climate crisis is largely a result of high carbon emissions from wealthy households and countries, the costs of tackling the issue must fall on the broadest shoulders - not those on the lowest incomes. What's more, there are multiple benefits to be had in the transition to a greener future, such as lower energy bills, greater resilience when it comes to energy security, scores of new jobs in clean industries, and a safer planet for us all."

The confirmation from Copernicus of more record-breaking summer temperatures came just a day after a new report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) warned that "a vicious cycle of climate change, wildfires and air pollution is having a spiralling negative impact on human health, ecosystems and agriculture".

The WMO Air Quality and Climate Bulletin details how global and regional concentrations of particulate matter pollution, including from wildfires, were contributing to more than 4.5 million premature deaths annually and wreaking a high economic and environmental cost.

"Climate change and air quality cannot be treated separately," said WMO Deputy-Secretary-General Ko Barrett. "They go hand-in-hand and must be tackled together. It would be a win-win situation for the health of our planet, its people and our economies, to recognize the inter-relationship and act accordingly."

She said that while the latest report focused on data from 2023, but "the first eight months of 2024 have seen a continuation of those trends, with intense heat and persistent droughts fuelling the risk of wildfires and air pollution".

The report highlighted how particulate matter has a major impact on crops, with experimental evidence from China and India indicating that air pollution can reduce crop yields by up to 15 per cent in highly polluted areas. It details how particulate matter reduces the amount of sunlight reaching leaf surfaces and physically blocks leaf stomata which regulate exchange of water vapour and carbon dioxide with the atmosphere.

As such, the WMO bulletin calls for the adoption of a range of agricultural practices to reduce the impact of air pollution, including planting trees or shrubs to physically shelter crops from local sources of particulate matter and measures to reduce air pollution from agriculture itself.

The report also highlights how there were "hyper-active wildfire seasons" in both the northern and southern hemisphere in 2023, with climate change having an indirect role in heightening the risk and likelihood of forest fires spreading.

"Smoke from wildfires contains a noxious mix of chemicals that affects not only air quality and health, but also damages plants, ecosystems and crops - and leads to more carbon emissions and so more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," said Dr Lorenzo Labrador, a WMO scientific officer in the Global Atmosphere Watch network which compiled the Bulletin.

