Biodiversity Net Gain: Government faces calls to close loopholes

The government is facing fresh calls to reform the rules governing the recently launched Biodiversity Net Gain scheme, amidst warnings that wide-ranging loopholes are allowing many developers to avoid rules requiring them to fund nature protection schemes.

Launched earlier this year, the Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) scheme requires housing and infrastructure developers to deliver net improvements for nature of at least 10 per cent, either through on-site nature-friendly measures, the funding of off-site nature projects, or the purchase of official biodiversity credits.

The scheme has been credited with providing much needed funding for a range of nature projection and enhancement projects across the UK and is expected to play a major role in delivering on the UK's target of reversing nature loss by 2030.

However, a coalition of eight NGOs and business groups have this week written to Housing Secretary Angela Rayner and Environment Secretary Steve Reed to warn that a number of loopholes are undermining the effectiveness of the scheme.

The letter - which is signed by groups including Planning Portal, Environment Bank, and local authority group UK 100 - argues the loopholes have allowed some developers to effectively 'opt-out' of the scheme.

"BNG is a win-win for both nature and housebuilding - unlocking large scale private investment in our local habitats and increasing support for local development at no public expense," the letter states. "We welcome this government's commitments in this area, but progress is currently being threatened by a number of exemptions within the BNG policy framework, introduced by the previous government, that have allowed some developers to 'opt-out' of their responsibility to restore the natural environment."

It adds that research cited by the Green Finance Institute suggests that only 0.5 per cent of total planning applications submitted since February of this year have been subject to BNG, largely due to developers exploiting these exemptions.

Following a series of delays, the BNG scheme was expanded in April to cover smaller housing developments, but the letter argues that two significant loopholes remain in the form of Regulation 4 and Regulation 8 of the Biodiversity Gain Requirements (Exemptions) Regulations 2024. These cover small planning applications for infrastructure such as street furniture and self and custom build projects consisting of no more than nine dwellings on sites no larger than 0.5 hectares.

The letter warned that "until these exemptions are removed and measures are put in place to ensure BNG applies to the vast majority of planning applications in England, we cannot be confident that this policy will have a meaningful impact on nature recovery".

A government spokesperson said the government was committed to "building the homes that Britain desperately needs while protecting the environment".

"That is why we are working closely with the sector to make Biodiversity Net Gain work effectively and proportionally, with exemptions in place for any development that would have a minimal impact on nature," they added.

But, Debbie Tann, CEO of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and one of the signatories of the letter, said there was "emerging evidence of widespread misuse" of the exemptions to the BNG rules

"This threatens to undermine its potential and the government's promises to reverse nature's decline in the UK," she said. "We call on the new government to urgently address the misuse of exemptions, so that it can deliver on our legal commitments to halt species decline in the UK, and fulfil its promise for new development that will support the recovery of our precious natural environment."

The warnings follow reports this week the government could cut the budget for nature friendly farming schemes by £100m following an underspend last year, as part of the Treasury's efforts to tackle the £22bn budget black hole inherited from the previous government.

Any cuts to funding awarded through the Environmental Land Management Scheme would further ratchet up pressure on the fledgling BNG scheme to deliver significant funding for nature-related projects, if legally binding targets to reverse nature loss are to be met.

