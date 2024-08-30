UK wind milestones and SBTi buildings guidance: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Completion of Viking Wind Farm means UK's combined onshore and offshore wind capacity is now capable of powering over 26 million homes, according to RenewableUK.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

New framework for 1.5C-aligned climate targets in built environment sector calls for end of fossil fuel equipment installations, the retrofitting of inefficient buildings, and reductions in operational and upfront embodied emissions.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

New partnership aims to reduce energy bills for the schools and unlock investment in efficiency projects.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

Coffee chain becomes energy giant's largest business customer, after signing up to 'Electric Match' clean power tariff.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

DESNZ confirms it will not contest legal action against Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas projects, but insists licenses have not been withdrawn as new environmental guidance could yet allow projects to proceed.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.