UK wind milestones and SBTi buildings guidance: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
UK wind power capacity breezes past 30GW milestone
Completion of Viking Wind Farm means UK's combined onshore and offshore wind capacity is now capable of powering over 26 million homes, according to RenewableUK.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
'Whole buildings approach': SBTI publishes rules for building sector climate targets
New framework for 1.5C-aligned climate targets in built environment sector calls for end of fossil fuel equipment installations, the retrofitting of inefficient buildings, and reductions in operational and upfront embodied emissions.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
GFI and Ashden to fund efficiency upgrades for schools seeking net zero by 2030
New partnership aims to reduce energy bills for the schools and unlock investment in efficiency projects.
- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)
Caffè Nero and Octopus Energy brew up major green energy deal
Coffee chain becomes energy giant's largest business customer, after signing up to 'Electric Match' clean power tariff.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Government drops defence of Rosebank legal challenge following landmark ruling
DESNZ confirms it will not contest legal action against Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas projects, but insists licenses have not been withdrawn as new environmental guidance could yet allow projects to proceed.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
