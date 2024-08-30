UK wind milestones and SBTi buildings guidance: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

UK wind power capacity breezes past 30GW milestone

Completion of Viking Wind Farm means UK's combined onshore and offshore wind capacity is now capable of powering over 26 million homes, according to RenewableUK.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

'Whole buildings approach': SBTI publishes rules for building sector climate targets

New framework for 1.5C-aligned climate targets in built environment sector calls for end of fossil fuel equipment installations, the retrofitting of inefficient buildings, and reductions in operational and upfront embodied emissions.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

 

GFI and Ashden to fund efficiency upgrades for schools seeking net zero by 2030

New partnership aims to reduce energy bills for the schools and unlock investment in efficiency projects.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

 

Caffè Nero and Octopus Energy brew up major green energy deal

Coffee chain becomes energy giant's largest business customer, after signing up to 'Electric Match' clean power tariff.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Government drops defence of Rosebank legal challenge following landmark ruling

DESNZ confirms it will not contest legal action against Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas projects, but insists licenses have not been withdrawn as new environmental guidance could yet allow projects to proceed.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Want to avoid the 'woke' backlash? Sell to women

Sticking blindly to fiscal rules will be a catastrophe for Labour's climate ambitions

Most read
01

Government seeks formal advice on how to meet clean power 2030 target

30 August 2024 • 3 min read
02

UK wind power capacity breezes past 30GW milestone

29 August 2024 • 5 min read
03

Government drops defence of Rosebank legal challenge following landmark ruling

29 August 2024 • 6 min read
04

The sweet smell of circularity: Unilever turns unwanted flowers into fragrance feedstocks

30 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

Want to avoid the 'woke' backlash? Sell to women

30 August 2024 • 4 min read

More on BusinessGreen

UK wind milestones and SBTi buildings guidance: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

UK wind milestones and SBTi buildings guidance: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 August 2024 • 1 min read
Wizz Air's 'all you can fly' offer and Greg Jackson on grid reform: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

Wizz Air's 'all you can fly' offer and Greg Jackson on grid reform: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the top five most popular stories on the site this week

Business Green
clock 23 August 2024 • 1 min read
Tata's gigafactory, Rolls-Royce SMRs, and Great British Energy: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

Tata's gigafactory, Rolls-Royce SMRs, and Great British Energy: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 26 July 2024 • 1 min read