GFI and Ashden to fund efficiency upgrades for schools seeking net zero by 2030

The Green Finance Institute (GFI) has today announced a year-long partnership with climate solutions charity Ashden to help fund retrofit and energy efficiency measures at UK schools hoping to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

The scheme will seek to pool public and private finance and bring together policy makers and supply chain delivery partners to mobilise investment in retrofit projects on school estates.

The GFI and Ashden will co-design a range of financial solutions informed by detailed analysis of the current barriers to investment and widespread market engagement, the partners said.

Launched as part of Ashden's Let's Go Zero campaign, the 'Innovative Finance Project' is aiming to unlock billions of pounds of investment that would allow schools to focus more spending on teaching students, rather than diverting funds to cover energy costs.

According to figures from the Department for Education, school buildings in the UK contribute 37 per cent of total public sector building emissions, with expenditure associated with these buildings totalling £1.8bn in 2023.

"The importance of decarbonising the UK's school environments to meet national net zero targets cannot be overstated," said Miles Ashton, local green investment lead at the GFI. "By financing the energy efficiency of school estates up and down the country, we can reach our net zero goals, reduce energy expenditure for the public sector, and unlock billions in energy efficiency projects, harnessing the opportunity to create a better learning environment for future generations."

Coordinated by Ashden, the Let's Go Zero campaign is a national campaign that aims to encourage all UK schools, colleges, and nurseries to become new zero emission by 2030.

It represents a 16-strong coalition including Climate Friendly Schools, EcoSchools, and The Green Schools Project as well, as the likes of Surfers Against Sewage, Sustrans, The Tree Council, WRAP and the WWF.

According to Ashden, more than 3,000 schools, colleges, and nurseries around the UK, serving over 1.4 million students and employing more than 210,000 staff, have signed up to the campaign, which is currently working with the Department for Education to deliver policy change in support of schools decarbonisation efforts.

"We are delighted to launch this partnership with the GFI at a pivotal moment for the UK's net zero story," said Dr Donal Brown, director of UK programmes at Ashden. "Schools have the potential to be the beacons of what is possible, leading the zero-carbon charge in our communities.

"However, the current funding allocation lags well behind what is needed. The GFI are the leading thinkers on how this financing challenge can be overcome, and we are confident that this partnership gets us closer to real and scalable financing solutions for decarbonising the schools' estate."

The new project will also work in conjunction with a number of government policies that are designed to help schools curb their emissions.

For example, the Department for Education has committed to improving building specifications so that all new school buildings from 2022 onwards will be net zero carbon. Moreover, under the department's Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy every school is mandated to have a funded Climate Action Plan by 2025 as well as a trained staff member acting as a sustainability lead.

