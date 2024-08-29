UK wind power capacity breezes past 30GW milestone

The UK's combined onshore and offshore wind power capacity has stormed passed the 30GW mark, thanks to the opening of a major new 106 turbine project on the Shetland Islands today.

RenewableUK confirmed this morning that total electricity generation capacity from the UK's onshore and offshore turbines now stands at 30,299MW, which it said was enough to power more than 26 million average homes, while avoiding over 35 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year from fossil fuel generation.

The capacity landmark was reached thanks to the opening of SSE Renewables' newly completed 443MW Viking Wind Farm on the Shetland Islands today, which has been in development for the past 15 years. The £1.2bn project is expected to power more than 400,000 average households per year, which is roughly equivalent to a city the size of Birmingham, according to the green energy firm.

It comes 26 years after the UK's first commercial onshore wind farm come online at Delabole in Cornwall in 1991, followed almost a decade later by the country's first ever offshore wind project off the coast of Blyth in the northeast of England.

The development of UK combined wind capacity then initially climbed slowly to 1GW in 2005, before reaching 5GW in 2010 and expanding rapidly to 10GW in 2013 and 15GW in early 2017, according to RenewableUK. Total wind power capacity has subsequently doubled in just seven years to reach today's 30GW milestone, it said.

"It took 26 years to install the first 15GW of wind energy in the UK, so to double that to 30GW in just seven years represents a tremendous success for the industry," said Ana Musat RenewableUK's executive director of policy and engagement.

"As the latest record-breaking figures from the government show, wind is the backbone of our future energy system and a key driver of our transition away from expensive and volatile fossil fuels to become a clean energy superpower," added Musat.

"Our research also shows doubling the UK's onshore wind capacity by the end of the decade would boost the economy by £45bn and create 27,000 jobs, whilst moving to an electricity system dominated by offshore wind by 2035 would leave consumers around £68 a year better off."

The milestone takes the UK another small step towards the Labour government's ambitions to double onshore wind capacity and quadruple offshore wind capacity by 2030, which would take the former from around 15GW today to around 60GW by the end of the decade, and the latter from 15GW today to 60GW by 2030.

These goals form part of the government's ambitious overarching goal to build a near fully decarbonised power system in Britain by 2030, in a bid to establish the country as a "clean energy superpower" and reduce reliance on expensive, risky fossil fuel imports. Towards that aim, the new government has removed the de facto ban on new onshore wind projects in England, in addition to pushing forward with plans to set up a new publicly-owned green power firm called GB Energy, among other measures.

The announcement also comes after renewables provided a record 46.4 per cent of the UK's electricity in 2023 according to government figures published in July, with wind the biggest source of clean power at 28.1 per cent of the total energy mix and more than 60 per cent of renewables.

The Viking Wind Farm opened today in the Shetlands after a long 15-year development period, which came at a cost of approximately £1.2bn in private investment, it said.

Consisting of 103 turbines, the wind farm is expected to begin generating renewable energy to the grid via a 260km High Voltage Direct Current subsea cable.

"We're thrilled the delivery of our Viking Wind Farm takes the UK's wind power capacity past the 30GW mark," said Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables.

"As the largest onshore wind farm to be built in the UK in nearly ten years, the completion of the project is a big moment in its own right – and contributing to this milestone for the industry makes it even more special."

"Viking will now play a major role in the UK's net zero transition, harnessing Shetland's unparalleled wind resource to become the country's most productive onshore wind farm," added Wheeler.

"Reaching 30GW is a great achievement, and SSE Renewables is proud to account for over 10 per cent of that total across our onshore and offshore wind portfolio. It's clear, however, that we need to go faster if we're to have a chance of delivering a zero-carbon energy system by the end of this decade, and we stand ready to play our part in hitting many more milestones in years to come."

In related news, National Grid yesterday named the nine agencies who will support its plans to upgrade 17 major infrastructure projects as members of the operator's Community Relations Agency Framework.

Aecom, Arup, Camargue, Cavendish, Copper, Grasshopper, Grayling, JBP, and Lexington have all been tapped to help revamp and upgrade the electricity grid over the next three years, according to National Grid.

"The Great Grid Upgrade will deliver the necessary rebuilding of the network to connect the new electricity generation, predominantly from offshore wind," said Tom McGarry, National Grid's deputy director of external affairs and strategic infrastructure.

"We recognise that our upgrade projects can have an impact on local communities, and we are committed to consulting residents, their representatives and statutory stakeholders through all stages of the planning and construction process.

"The new framework will support our work with local communities and consultation on our proposals for this vital infrastructure."

