Government drops defence of Rosebank legal challenge following landmark ruling

The future of two of the UK's largest North Sea oil and gas fields remains in doubt, after the government this morning confirmed it would not challenge the Judicial Reviews brought against the decision to grant licenses to the controversial Rosebank and Jackdaw projects.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) stressed the decision did not mean the licenses for the projects had been withdrawn. But it effectively conceded it was unlikely to win the upcoming case, arguing the move not to contest the Judicial Review would save taxpayers money.

The decision comes after a landmark Supreme Court ruling earlier this summer, which ruled Surrey County Council had failed to consider the full climate impact of the Horse Hill oil drilling project, including the emissions that would result from burning the extracted oil, before granting planning consent.

Legal experts warned at the time the ruling could set a precedent that would leave other major carbon intensive projects, such as the Rosebank and Jackdaw drilling projects, and the plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria, vulnerable to legal challenge.

Mel Evans at Greenpeace UK said it was "absolutely the right decision" for the government to drop its opposition to the legal challenge, which had been brought by Greenpeace and campaign group Uplift.

"These permits should never have been granted without being properly assessed for their impact on the climate, and following the Supreme Court ruling earlier this year, conceding these cases is the logical course of action," she said. "The two new fields combined would generate a vast amount of emissions while doing nothing to lower energy bills. The only real winners from giving them the greenlight would be multi-billion-pound oil giants. Shell and Equinor should respect the Supreme Court's decision and the government's position that their permits are illegal, and not waste time and money in greedy tactical legal battles."

However, the government today provided an indication as to how it could leave the door open for the controversial projects to proceed, as it announced plans for new environmental guidance for oil and gas firms designed to provide developers with clarity over how they could meet their climate obligations.

DESNZ said the guidance, which will be put out for consultation in the coming weeks, was necessary in light of the Supreme Court ruling which it acknowledged "has implications for the assessment of new development consents" given it requires regulators to consider the impact of burning oil and gas - so-called Scope 3 emissions - in the Environmental Impact Assessment for new projects.

The government said it would now act swiftly with a view to completing the consultation on the new environmental guidance by Spring 2025. A separate consultation on Labour's manifesto promise not to issue new oil and gas licenses is expected before the end of the year.

"This government is committed to making Britain a clean energy superpower, helping to meet our first mission to kickstart economic growth," said Minister for Energy Michael Shanks. "While we make that transition the oil and gas industry will play an important role in the economy for decades to come.

"As we support the North Sea's clean energy future, this government is committed to protecting current and future generations of good jobs as we do so. We were elected with a mandate to deliver stability, certainty and growth. Every action we take will be in pursuit of that. We will consult at pace on new guidance that takes into account the Supreme Court's ruling on Environmental Impact Assessments, to enable the industry to plan, secure jobs, and invest in our economy."

The proposed guidance raises the prospect of projects that have secured licenses from the previous government being allowed to proceed if they can undertake environmental assessments that show they are compatible with overarching climate goals.

The oil and gas industry has repeatedly maintained it can play a key role in supporting and enabling the net zero transition, as new clean technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage come online.

However, campaigners have repeatedly argued that new projects can not credibly be made compatible with global and national climate goals. As such, the proposed guidance is likely to become the subject of a major tussle between campaigners and the oil and gas industry, given it is set to prove critical as to whether or not projects currently in the pipeline can proceed.

Tessa Khan, executive director at Uplift, welcomed today's decision, but urged the government to now ensure new projects do not proceed.

"We welcome this announcement by the government not to defend the case against Rosebank, the approval of which by the last government was unlawful," she said. "This government has rightly accepted that this huge oil field cannot proceed without the full extent of the damage it will do to our climate being taken into account. It is astonishing that the massive emissions from burning oil and gas have been overlooked by decision-makers till now.

"Experts have repeatedly warned that new oil and gas drilling will push us past safe climate limits, but Rosebank is also a bad deal for Britain. It's mostly oil for export and would do nothing to lower bills or boost our energy security yet, because of huge tax breaks for new oil and gas drilling, the UK public would effectively cover a huge chunk of the costs of developing it. We face a stark choice today: do we protect ourselves against the worsening climate crisis or allow the oil and gas industry to continue profiteering?"

Shaun Spiers, executive director at think tank Green Alliance, said: "This is a hugely welcome step forward. The government has rightly recognised the significance of the Finch ruling and the importance of taking into account the full emissions impact of oil and gas fields when approving new licences. In time, we also hope this means that fields like Rosebank will not be approved and shows the urgency of a properly funded transition plan to support North Sea workers into the clean jobs of the future."

However, Labour is also set to face criticism from the Conservative opposition and the oil and gas industry, which have repeatedly argued that energy security will be jeopardised if new projects are blocked.

The industry has repeatedly warned investment and jobs could be at risk if the new government moves forward with its manifesto plans to increase taxes on projects in the North Sea and halt the issuance of new oil and gas licenses.

Just yesterday Norwegian oil giant Equinor warned it could reconsider future investments in the UK if Labour follows through on plans to increase windfall taxes on the sector.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.