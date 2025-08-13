The ocean is running a fever - soon we will all feel the symptoms

clock • 4 min read
Credit: Biodiversify
Image:

Credit: Biodiversify

The English Channel has been in marine heatwave conditions for the best part of two years - forward-thinking businesses understand that marine ecosystem resilience is economic insurance, writes Dr Alexander Fordyce from Biodiversify

For many, the Great Barrier Reef deservedly conjures up images of a vibrant, tropical seascape – an aquatic tapestry lush and teeming with life. While this may be true for some, my experience conducting...

