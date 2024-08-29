Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Monthly green heating grant applications surge to 3,000 in July

The number of households in England and Wales seeking government grants to help fund the installation of low carbon heating systems saw yet another uptick in July, with monthly applications reaching their second highest level since the Boiler Upgrade Scheme launched in 2022.

Official data released today shows the grant scheme - which offers grants of up to £7,500 to replace household fossil gas boilers with low carbon alternatives such as heat pumps or biomass boilers - attracted more than 3,000 applications last month.

The result marks a 13 per cent increase on the previous month, and is also double the number of applications received a year ago in July 2023, when there were just over 1,500 requests for Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) grants.

The only month to surpass the number of applications recorded in July was October 2023, when there was a surge in new applications on the back of the government's decision to increase the grants available for heat pumps from £5,000 to £7,500.

Gav Murray, the director Centrica's smart home energy device firm Hive Heating, said the continued rise in applications for the BUS even during the summer months "is a clear indication of the commitment households have towards investing in green technology".

"During the summer break, heating our homes is the last thing people want to think about," he said. "However, it remains a perfect opportunity for homeowners to upgrade their heating systems and take advantage of grant-funding ahead of the winter season. As more incentives to invest in a heat pump become available, including dynamic tariffs, more homeowners are beginning to recognise the long-term benefits - not only for the planet's future but also for their energy bills."

The BUS has now attracted almost 49,000 applications since its launch, with just over 30,000 grants awarded to date, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Around half the grants were used to help fund the replacement of fossil gas heating systems, with a fifth replacing oil-based heating systems, and most of the remainder paid out to new homes, according to today's data.

It also reveals the median cost of purchasing and installing an air source heat pump through the grant scheme stands at just over £13,000, rising to £25,000 for a ground source heat pump.

Separate data earlier this month revealed more than 250,000 heat pumps accredited through the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) have now been installed in the UK.

However, the government still faces a major uphill challenge if it is to meet its target for 600,000 heat pump installations every year by 2028.

The latest BUS figures come amid growing calls for a faster rollout of low carbon heating systems and energy efficiency upgrades, after Ofgem last week confirmed energy bills are set to rise by 10 per cent on average this winter.

Meanwhile, the government's Committee on Fuel Poverty yesterday warned that the number of fuel poor homes in England has barely improved over the past five years, with more than three million households still struggling to pay their energy bills in 2023.

As such, the government is under increasing pressure to provide more support for vulnerable and fuel poor households, particularly in the wake of its controversial decision to cut Winter Fuel Payments for some pensioners.

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said the UK's reliance on fossil gas for heating and electricity was continuing to leave households exposed to significant costs in the wake of the energy crisis.

However, she added that the latest BUS data indicated how initial "teething issues" surrounding the scheme had been largely overcome, as more and more homes and businesses recognise the benefits of shifting away from gas boilers.

"With energy independence at the top of the government's agenda, the writing is on the wall for gas boilers and it's now a question of when, not if, people make the switch away from gas which will increasingly come from abroad as the North Sea continues its inevitable decline," Ralston said.

"However, it remains to be seen how much the boiler industry will try and stand in the way of legislation that should see the UK's heat pump supply chains flourish further, and with the government due to implement the Clean Heat Market Mechanism in April, holding firm against the incumbent lobby would send a clear signal to the markets and the public about the future of heating."

Yesterday, Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh met with UK energy suppliers to discuss means of supporting consumers with expected high energy costs this winter, after which she insisted the government would "do everything we can to help vulnerable families".

Despite the tough inheritance, this Government will do everything we can to help vulnerable families.



I had a positive meeting with energy suppliers today about the steps we can take together to support those struggling to pay their bills this winter. pic.twitter.com/hNf6JjSaQB — Miatta Fahnbulleh (@Miatsf) August 28, 2024

