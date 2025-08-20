Sustainable Story Award: World of Books unveils shortlist for inaugural £15,000 prize

More than a dozen fiction, non-fiction and children's authors shortlisted for book proposals which seek to tackle themes surrounding the environment and climate change
An eco-feminist crime novel, a children's story about the environmental benefits of human waste, and a non-fiction exploration of the impacts of iron on the planet are among book proposals to have made...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis