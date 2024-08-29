'Progressive industrial relations': EDF Renewables inks recognition agreement with leading trade unions

EDF Renewables in the UK and Ireland has today inked a recognition agreement with leading trade unions Prospect, Unite, GMB, and UNISON in the hope of fostering more "progressive industrial relations" in the fast-expanding clean energy sector.

The partnership is one of the first formal recognition agreements to be signed within the renewables industry and is designed to provide a collective engagement model that covers EDF Renewables' 633 staff across five offices, eight service centres, and 44 renewable energy sites in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

The agreement commits the company and trade unions to working collaboratively to develop and grow the business, provide high-quality jobs, and create a positive employee experience. As such, the new deal will prioritise action to enhance health, safety, and wellbeing, as well as skills development across the company.

EDF's UK-based renewable energy portfolio currently includes battery, onshore and offshore wind infrastructure offering more than 1.5GW as well as a 14GW of projects currently in planning and development.

"We are proud to be one of the first renewable developers to sign an agreement like this with the four trade unions," said Matthieu Hue, CEO EDF Renewables UK and Ireland. "Our ambition is to have a 10GW capacity by 2035 and that means over the next 10 years there will be significant growth in our business.

"I firmly believe that working with the four trade unions will allow us to have an extra level of support which will help us get to where we want to be. I look forward to working closely with them all."

Collectively, Prospect, Unite, GMB and UNISON have more than three million members across the UK drawn from the public, voluntary, and private sectors.

Sue Ferns, senior deputy general secretary of Prospect, welcomed the deal and claimed it represents an "important partnership" for maximising economic and employment opportunities from the move towards net zero emissions.

"Working together employers, unions and government can bring about the change necessary to not only decarbonise our economy but do so in a way which boosts the economy and creates a generation of high quality, safe, secure jobs," said Ferns.

Today's deal also adds to existing recognition agreements involving GMB across the nuclear, domestic gas, offshore and onshore wind, and offshore oil and gas industries.

"GMB is delighted to sign this landmark agreement; it shows both EDF and unions want progressive industrial relations which will support the drive to deliver net zero," said Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary. "As the renewables sector grows, all parties will work to make sure good job opportunities are created, giving people from all backgrounds the chance of a decent future in the industry. This is an important step that will help drive higher standards in the industry."

Energy sector leaders at both UNISON and Unite similarly hailed the importance of the "landmark" agreement with EDF Renewables, with Simon Coop, national officer for energy and utilities at Unite stating that the deal would allow the union to "meaningfully engage" with the firm and be a key stakeholder in supporting the business, its employees, and members.

"This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the energy industry's shift to cleaner, renewable sources, proving collaboration is essential and effective," added Donna Rowe-Merriman, national secretary and UNISON head of energy. "Unions play a crucial role in supporting current and future employees at EDF Renewables. UNISON is committed to working closely with EDF as the UK embraces a renewable-energy future."

The deal comes as Labour continues to pursue plans to both accelerate clean energy development and introduce a new package of measures to enhance employment rights.

"This agreement shows the value of industry and trade unions working closely together for the benefit of people's jobs, the wider economy and the climate," said Minister for Industry Sarah Jones. "This government has set a different and more constructive path as we look to grow the economy, and I welcome this kind of partnership."

