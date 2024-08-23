Sainsbury's and Woodland Trust launch agroforestry initiative

Sainsbury's has announced the launch of a new initiative which aims to help farmers in its supply chain develop agroforestry projects that can boost their land's resilience to climate change.

Launched in collaboration with its long-time charity partner, the Woodland Trust, the scheme will offer farmers and growers that supply to Sainsbury's in-person support to create agroforestry planting plans for their farming systems, according to an update from the retailer yesterday.

With only an estimated 3.3 per cent of the UK's farmed area currently practicing agroforestry - less than half the European average - the project aims to boost agroforestry adoption and help farmers integrate trees effectively while maintaining other essential land services.

The deliberate integration of trees, hedges and shrubs into farming systems has been proven to unlock a host of benefits for nature and the environment, from providing shade and shelter for animals and crops and improving biodiversity and soil structure to reducing soil erosion and capturing ammonia from the atmosphere.

The initiative will start in the North West and South West of England, where Sainsbury's suppliers will get direct access to tailored advice on how to best integrate trees on to their land to build resilient practices while simultaneously helping to protect soils, rivers, and climate, Sainsbury's said.

Separate collaborations between the retailer with digital mapping tool Land App and the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology will also give farmers the opportunity to map their land to identify the best areas for food production and habitat creation, it added.

The launch of the new agro-forestry scheme comes as the Woodland Trust and Sainsbury's celebrate 20 years of partnership, which has seen the charity help Sainsbury's farmers plant millions of trees on their land since 2004.

Sainsbury's said it was aiming to plant a total of 6.5 million trees through the partnership by 2025, having surpassed a five million milestone in July of last year. It added that it had raised more than £14m for the charity over the course of the partnership.

Ruth Cranston, director of corporate responsibility and sustainability at Sainsbury's, said the retailer was "incredibly proud" of what it had managed to achieve throughout two decades of partnership with the environmental group.

"Together we've transformed landscapes in the UK through tree planting, providing so many positive impacts as a result – from habitats for biodiversity, to improved welfare for hens laying our Woodland Eggs," she said. "This latest partnership initiative aims to provide farmers with expertise to make the most of the tree planting opportunities available to them. It forms part of a wider partnership and collaboration programme with our suppliers as we seek to play a leading role in building a resilient UK food system".

In 2020 Sainsbury's became the lead sponsor of the Woodland Trust's ‘Trees for your Farm' scheme which provides advice and funding support to help farmers set up agroforestry systems across the UK.

Meanwhile, Dr Darren Moorcroft, chief executive of the Woodland Trust, called the charity's partnership with Sainsbury's "a remarkable collaboration and an exemplar of how one business is championing sustainability."

"The impact of two decades growing together is testament to its strong mutual benefits," he added. "Thanks to the development and popularity of the woodland range of Sainsbury's products, a staggering five million native trees have been planted, creating vital habitats for wildlife to thrive and protecting more than 2,000 acres of woodland across the UK."

Dr Moorcroft welcomed the initiative to now expand agroforestry support for Sainsbury's farmers. "Our innovative and pioneering partnership goes from strength to strength, demonstrating a win-win for sustainable food production and the natural environment," he said.

