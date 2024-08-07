AdGreen to address 'hidden' production emissions via updated calculator

AdGreen has today unveiled the latest iteration of its carbon calculator tool, featuring new functionality to allow advertisers to measure previously "hidden" emissions from the use of cloud computing and virtual production methods such as filming in 3D studio environments instead of on location.

The Advertising Association backed campaign said the upgrades are particularly significant, given the growing use of digital technologies across the industry which have a sizeable carbon footprint through their reliance on the fast-expanding data centre industry.

AdGreen said improvements to the calculator will make it easier for users to measure and reduce emissions, allowing them to use benchmarks where emissions data is difficult for production teams to gather.

The updated measurement tool, which has been created exclusively for the advertising industry, also includes a revamped carbon emissions framework reviewed by PwC.

Moreover, AdGreen said it was continuing to monitoring the rapid development and growing use of AI technologies across the industry its resulting carbon impact - a trend most vividly demonstrated by well-documented emissions growth at Google.

It also confirmed it had collaborated with The Global Alliance for Responsible Media and the Responsible Marketing Agency to ensure alignment with the wider media sector's measurement methodologies.

AdGreen has joined forces with carbon intelligence solution Climatiq, as well as the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) and International Energy Agency (IEA), to incorporate as many up-to-date and scientifically vetted emission factors in its updated tool.

"I started AdGreen in 2014 in response to wasteful production practices that I witnessed on set," said Jo Fenn, AdGreen's global director. "I could not have anticipated that within 10 years it would grow to be a key resource for the advertising production community to better understand and manage the impact of production in generating carbon emissions.

"I am overjoyed to be able to share the result of months of development, and offer the advertising industry a bespoke, verified and free-at-the-point-of-use carbon calculator.

"My hope is that the vast improvements we've made mean that this, now intrinsic, part of the production process is demonstrably easier and quicker for all entering emissions data, and reassuringly robust for all those responsible for reporting on it."

The update was also welcomed by Isabelle Doran, CEO at Association of Photographers, who said: "We're thrilled that AdGreen are announcing the launch of their new carbon calculator designed to be much more comprehensive and easier to use for tracking your carbon footprint for shoot productions. We can't wait to roll it out to our photography members."

As well as trade bodies such as the Association of Photographers, Institute of Practitioners in Advertising and the Advertising Producers Association, AdGreen's board includes the likes of Dentsu, Diageo, Google, Havas, IPG, L'Oreal, Publicis Groupe, Sky, Unilever, and WPP.

"This new version of the calculator makes measuring and reducing your production carbon emissions much easier and less time consuming," said Richard Ellis, operations director at IPG. "There really is no excuse for not taking this action against climate change."

