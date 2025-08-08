'Dirty man of Europe': English swimming waters five times more likely to be polluted than those in the EU

English bathing water sites far more likely to be rated poor quality than those in the EU, new Best for Britain study claims
More than five times as many bathing water sites in England than in the European Union (EU) are rated poor quality, putting the UK at risk of once again becoming the "dirty man of Europe". That is the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis