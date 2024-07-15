'Seismic shift': Science Museum ends partnership with oil and gas giant Equinor

Norwegian energy firm Equinor will no longer sponsor the Science Museum in London's "Wonderlab" gallery, amid claims the oil and gas major had struggled to meet the museum's sustainability criteria.

The majority owner of the Rosebank oil and gas field in the North Sea had sponsored the Kensington museum's Wonderlab, designed to inspire children to become technicians and engineers, since 2016. However, the Science Museum's Chair Sir Tim Laurence confirmed in a blog post published late last month that the deal with the "broad energy company" had run its course.

Credit: Culture Unstained

"Equinor's sponsorship of the Science Museum's Wonderlab gallery has drawn to a close at the end of their current contract term," a Science Museum Group spokesperson said. "Their contribution has been enormously important to us and has helped inspire hundreds of thousands of young potential engineers and scientists.

"The partnership concludes with our warm appreciation and with our ongoing encouragement to Equinor to continue to raise the bar in their efforts to put in place emissions reduction targets aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5C."

No criticism of Equinor's climate record was made in the blog post, but campaign group Culture Unstained has claimed that emails disclosed following a Freedom of Information request revealed the firm had been warned by the director in 2022, and again in November 2023, that its business was not aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

As such, Equinor may have failed to meet a requirement set out in the Museum's sustainability policy in November 2020 that sponsors align their business with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Culture Unstained alleged Equinor also fell short of the Museum's requirement that sponsors achieve Level 4 on the Transition Pathway Initiative's (TPI) Management Quality index, which rates companies from 0 to four on their transition to a low-carbon economy.

Chris Garrard, co-director of Culture Unstained, described the end of Equinor's Wonderlab sponsorship as a "seismic shift", but he challenged the Science Museum to now hold remaining sponsors from the fossil fuel industry, such as BP and India's Adani, to the same standards.

"After years of mounting pressure, the Science Museum has now adopted red lines on climate change which have led to Equinor being dropped," he said. "Yet rather than proudly telling the world that it took action because its sponsor was flouting climate targets backed by governments around the world, the museum continues to push the false narrative that its polluting sponsors are leading the energy transition.

"With BP also failing to align its business with Paris Agreement goals and Adani the world's biggest private producer of coal, the museum must now hold these companies to the same standard and stop promoting their toxic brands."

Culture Unstained claims BP also falls short of the Museum's sustainability criteria and minimum TPI index requirements. But according to reports the energy firm currently meets the Science Museum's sponsor requirements because it has targets that are aligned to the 1.5C goal in the Paris Agreement. The energy giant's current TPI rating also complies with Science Museum criteria.

Moreover, Laurence's post announcing the conclusion of Equinor's sponsorship stated that the Museum's board did not agree with suggestions it should "rule out" sponsorship from all companies involved in fossil fuel extraction, favouring what he referred to as "constructive engagement" with the sector.

BusinessGreen contacted Equnior for comment, but had not received a response at the time of going to press.

The move comes after regulators approved plans to exploit the Rosebank oil and gas field off the coast of Shetland in September, sparking furious criticism from environmental campaigners and legal challenges.

According to some estimates, the field is expected to contain upwards of 300 million barrels of oil and gas and could result in over 200 million tonnes of carbon emissions. Calculations by website Carbon Brief suggested the project could result in emissions equivalent to the annual output of 93 countries.

"The Science Museum of all places should not have taken this long to accept that Equinor - a fossil fuel giant - does not align with the Paris Agreement," said Lauren MacDonald, lead campaigner at Stop Rosebank. "However, the much overdue move could turn the tide against the trend of fossil fuel sponsorship and greenwash which has become all too common in our cultural institutions.

"The museum should be wearing the red lines it has adopted with pride, not hiding behind corporate lies that polluting energy sponsors can address the climate crisis."

