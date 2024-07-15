National Grid ESO: 'Decisive action' needed in next two years to enable net zero energy system

Grid operator sets out future pathways for delivering a net zero energy system in UK, as it warns slow progress has eaten into headroom for meeting carbon targets in the 2030s
National Grid ESO has called for "decisive action" within the next two years to put the UK's energy system on a clear path to net zero emissions, stressing urgent decisions need to be taken on the role...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.