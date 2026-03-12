Global renewable energy capacity tipped to double by 2031

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest GlobalData figures suggest renewables set fresh global records in 2025 and capacity is now set to grow to 8.4TW by 2031

Global renewable energy installed capacity is set to expand at a "rapid pace" over the next five years, doubling from 4.1TW in 2025 to 8.4TW by 2031. That is according to the latest report from analyst...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Mother's Day flowers generate 124 tonnes of carbon emissions

Electric vehicle prices fall in Europe for first time in five years

More on Energy

Capacity Market: Latest auction secures over 40GW of back up power
Energy

Capacity Market: Latest auction secures over 40GW of back up power

Gas fired power generation dominates latest T-4 auction, securing more than 23GW of back-up power for Britain's grid in 2029-2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 March 2026 • 5 min read
The 2028 tipping point: When clean power becomes Britain's economic advantage
Energy

The 2028 tipping point: When clean power becomes Britain's economic advantage

The UK cannot control global gas prices but we can reduce their grip on the energy market with clean power - and if we do the debate over whether renewables push bills up will fade, writes Matt Parry from the Renewable Energy Association (REA)

Matt Parry, Renewable Energy Association (REA)
clock 11 March 2026 • 3 min read
Government to crack down on speculative grid requests, after queue grows five-fold in six months
Energy

Government to crack down on speculative grid requests, after queue grows five-fold in six months

Government moves to prioritise strategically important connection requests from AI data centres, EV infrastructure, and industrial sites that can deliver growth and green jobs

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 March 2026 • 5 min read