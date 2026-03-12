Global renewable energy capacity tipped to double by 2031

Latest GlobalData figures suggest renewables set fresh global records in 2025 and capacity is now set to grow to 8.4TW by 2031
Global renewable energy installed capacity is set to expand at a "rapid pace" over the next five years, doubling from 4.1TW in 2025 to 8.4TW by 2031. That is according to the latest report from analyst...
