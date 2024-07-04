Cambridge Electric Cement raises £2.25m to support low-carbon cement plans

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Cambridge Electric Cement raises £2.25m to support low-carbon cement plans

Company to use funds to run trials of method which uses electric arc furnaces to 'reactivate' cement recovered from demolition

A British start-up that spun out of the University of Cambridge has raised £2.25m in seed funding to support its plans to industrialise low-carbon cement production. Cambridge Electric Cement has secured...

