UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

Last night over 550 top green business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and campaigners gathered in central London for the second annual UK Green Business Awards.

The awards were more competitive than ever with record numbers of entries and remarkable innovation on display in every category. The evening was once again an inspiring celebration of the best of the UK's burgeoning green economy.

Here are all the winners and highly commended finalists from the night.

Consultancy of the Year

Bioregional

In a highly competitive category, Bioregional won over the judges thanks to its mission driven approach and the breadth of its client base, including its cutting-edge work to help local authorities decarbonise. The consultancy demonstrated how it has successfully worked with businesses large and small to slash emissions, secure green certifications, and deploy clean technologies.

Highly Commended: Carbon Limiting Technologies

Highly Commended: Greengage

Hospitality Firm of the Year

Compass Group UK & Ireland

In an all-new category for this year, Compass Group emerged victorious with the judges praising the scale and ambition of its industry-leading transition plan. The company's net zero strategy now covers 4,000 locations and extends deep into its supply chain, where it is working with farmers and food companies to slash emissions and develop low carbon menus.

Highly Commended: room2

Highly Commended: The Wellbeing Farm

Manufacturer of the Year

Interface

Interface has long been a pioneer of corporate sustainability, and the company impressed the judges again this year with its commitment to sustainable product development, as evidenced by the expansion of its range of carbon negative carpet tiles. The company also won praise for its sustainability training for employees, suppliers, and customers, as well as its role in developing a more circular and sustainable carpet industry.

Highly Commended: GWE

Communications Agency of the Year

Forster Communications

In one of our most competitive categories, Forster Communications was praised by the judges for successfully delivering an array of innovative and eye-catching campaigns that resulted in meaningful impact. The judges were also impressed by the firm's clear client engagement policy and ambitious internal efforts to cut its own emissions.

Highly Commended: Greenhouse Communications

Highly Commended: Seahorse Environmental

Retailer of the Year

Screwfix

Screwfix left the judges 'really impressed' with the breadth of its activities and the depth of its commitment to a decarbonisation strategy that has already seen it roll out over 600 heat pumps at its stores. The judges also praised how the company has switched 85 per cent of its delivery fleet to biofuel, drastically increased its recycling rate, and more than halved its direct emissions since 2021.

Highly Commended: Selfridges

ESG Investor of the Year

Sustainable Development Capital LLP

In another highly competitive category, the judges were really impressed by Sustainable Development Capital's systemic approach to investment, work with public bodies, and its focus on the ‘unsung hero' of energy efficiency improvement. The firm was also praised for the new funds launched in the last year, including its £100m partnership with the Mayor of London to catalyse investment in energy efficiency and clean technology projects.

Highly Commended: Thrive Renewables

Early-stage Investor of the Year

Sustainable Ventures

Sustainable Ventures was praised by the judges for a breakout year that has seen the company cement is position as a key player in the climate tech ecosystem, providing timely investment and support to a wide range of highly innovative start-ups. The firm won out thanks to its impressive success rate, curated accelerator support, and expanding network of angel investors and clean tech entrepreneurs.

Highly Commended: Cambridge Future Tech

Highly Commended: Green Angel Ventures

Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year

EkkoSense and Virgin Media O2 - Data centre cooling project

EkkoSense and Virgin Media O2 secured the judges' vote thanks to the project's deployment of innovative AI-enabled software, use of cutting-edge Internet of Things technology, and proven energy and emissions savings. The project was praised for showcased how the latest data centre cooling technologies are slashing energy bills and emissions for customers, while enhancing performance.

Highly Commended: Secal TKS Ltd - Thermal Kinetic Technology

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Kensa Contracting - Thurrock Council renewable retrofit project

In a hugely competitive category filled with exceptional entries, Kensa edged it thanks to a 'really powerful' project that demonstrated how heat pumps can slash emissions from hard to decarbonise properties and reduce bills for households facing fuel poverty. The judges praised an ‘excellent strategy, thoughtfully executed' that is delivering modern green heating systems to hundreds of homes.

Highly Commended: Anglian Water - Triple Carbon Reduction Project

Highly Commended: Atrato Onsite Energy Plc - Britvic solar project

Green Heat Project of the Year

Vattenfall Heat UK and Bristol City Leap - Bristol Heat Network project

The Bristol Heat Network was hailed as a 'visionary collaboration' by the judges, who praised both the scale of the emissions savings and the project's ability to provide a template for other cities to follow. The partnership is playing a central role in Bristol's net zero plans and is harnessing a pioneering water source heat pump to deliver clean energy to homes, offices, and public buildings across the city.

Highly Commended: Clock House Farm - River source heat pump project

Highly Commended: Cenergist - Clustering for Warmth project

Fast-track Company of the Year

InstaVolt

In another highly competitive category, Instavolt edged it with the judges thanks to its clear mission to accelerate the UK's electric vehicle charge point roll out and ‘strong evidence' of the company's rapid growth. The judges praised how the trail-blazing company has cemented its position as one of the UK's largest public EV charging networks, inked partnerships with a raft of top brands, and invested in setting the benchmark for reliable and contactless charging.

Highly Commended: Enviromena

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

BBC Studios and Minecraft Education - Frozen Planet II Minecraft Worlds

The partnership between two iconic brands was praised by the judges for delivering an 'amazing campaign that reached a young audience in way that is playful and engaging'. The campaign won out in a competitive category thanks to its global reach, clear sustainability messaging, and ability to reach young audiences that are moving away from traditional media channels.

Highly Commended: EssenceMediacom UK - Ebay Pre-Loved Island

Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year

Octopus Energy - Power-ups and Saving Sessions

Octopus Energy impressed the judges once again this year with an energy-saving flexible grid campaign that was described as 'highly engaging, very innovative, and resulting in clear and measurable results'. The judges praised how the company's approach to promoting its flexible tariffs has already helped cut emissions and energy bills and is providing real world evidence of the critical role of smart technologies and behaviour change in accelerating the net zero transition.

Highly Commended: Cambridge Water - 'Can for the Cam' water efficiency campaign

Transport Project of the Year

Go-Ahead Group - 'Forming an all-electric bus city in Oxford'

In a category that is a testament to the inspiring work that is underway to decarbonise the UK's transport systems, Go-Ahead Group won out thanks to the pace and scale of its efforts to turn Oxford into one of the UK's first all-electric bus cities. The judges praised a project that is already delivering ‘great environmental, social, and economic benefits' with over 150 zero emission buses set to take to the streets, providing an example for other towns and cities to follow.

Highly Commended: Sunswap - Zero direct emission transport refrigeration units

Green Building Project of the Year

Willmott Dixon - Gascoigne Estate Regeneration

In one of the most competitive and innovative categories, Willmott Dixon edged it with the judges through a pioneering project that has deployed Passivhaus principles and an array of clean technologies to slash energy bills and emissions for residents. The judges praised a ‘forward thinking concept' that had clearly prioritised environmental and social outcomes while delivering a wide range of new technologies.

Highly Commended: Octopus Energy - Zero Bills Living project

Highly Commended: Whitbread - 'All-electric' Premier Inn, Swindon

Recycling Project of the Year

Material Focus - Recycle Your Electricals campaign

In another hotly contested category Material Focus got the nod from the judges for a wide-ranging and impactful project to tackle the UK's e-waste mountain and raise awareness of the environmental footprint of new forms of 'fast tech'. The memorable and engaging campaign was praised by the judges for boosting understanding of the need to recycle waste electricals and playing a key role in securing the government's ban on disposable vapes.

Highly Commended: Chiesi Ltd - Take AIR Inhaler Recycling

Highly Commended: The Flexible Plastic Fund - FlexCollect project

Circular Economy Project of the Year

Decathlon - Revolutionising Retail

The sports retailer secured plaudits from the judges for the breadth of its circular economy initiatives and its willingness to make 'cultural and operational changes to embed sustainability into the heart of the business'. The judges said the company's integrated approach to resource efficiency, rental, and buy-back schemes 'sets a precedent for other businesses to follow'.

Highly Commended: Screwfix - Refurb by Screwfix

Highly Commended: Silverlake Automotive Recycling

Nature-based Project of the Year

Aviva, WWF, and the RSPB - The Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund

The coalition behind the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund secured the judges' plaudits after enabling hundreds of inspiring nature recovery projects right across the UK. The judges praised how engagement with communities from all corners of the country has raised funding, boosted awareness, and maximised the environmental and social benefits from projects that are helping to restore the UK's wild isles.

Highly Commended: Network Rail and The Tree Council - A partnership for people, nature, and the planet

Highly Commended: Ocean City Nature: Unlocking investment in biodiversity and urban green spaces

Highly Commended: WWF-UK, the RSPB, and the National Trust - Save Our Wild Isles Business Films

Innovation of the Year

GHGSat - High-resolution carbon dioxide monitoring satellite

In one of the most competitive categories, GHGSat stood out with the judges praising its ‘impressive satellite innovation, huge impact, and enormous future potential'. In an increasingly crowded market GHGSat has demonstrated its ability to track methane emissions at scale and showcase the crucial role of satellite technology in tackling emissions on the ground.

Highly Commended: UNDO - Putting Carbon Back in Its Place

Net Zero Strategy of the Year

Whitbread - Force for Good

Corporate net zero strategies are continuing to go from strength to strength, and Whitbread's Force for Good plan stood out for the judges who described it as 'a robust and thorough strategy that is already being implemented'. The strategy drew plaudits for its commitment to green building standards and renewables technologies, including the development of the UK's first all-electric Premier Inn.

Highly Commended: Lloyds Banking Group - Group Environmental Sustainability Strategy

Rising Star of the Year

Amna Bezanty - KEW Technology

In a category where all the finalists exemplified the best of the green economy, KEW Technology's Amna Bezanty impressed the judges through a combination of leadership, collaboration, and a commitment to advancing the net zero transition. Amna was praised for having excelled in a multi-faceted role, while supporting colleagues and clients in accelerating the development of emerging circular economy solutions.

Highly Commended: Rudi Small - Eden Sustainable Ltd

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Kate Hofman - GrowUp Farms

The judges hailed Kate Hofman as a 'truly inspiring' entrepreneur who provided 'a fantastic demonstration of leadership on so many level', having led the expansion of one of the world's most exciting vertical farm pioneers. The judges praised how through a combination of technology innovation, fundraising nous, and a growing client base, Hofman has helped cement GrowUp Farm's position in a fast-expanding new market.

Highly Commended: Robin Millington - Planet Tracker

Highly Commended: Steve Baker - Eden Sustainable

Leader of the Year

Beverley Gower-Jones - Clean Growth Fund & Carbon Limiting Technologies

In another category showcasing the many brilliant leaders working in the green economy, Beverley Gower-Jones got the judges' vote for her integral role in developing the UK's climate tech community over the past two decades. The judges were particularly impressed by Beverley's role in the latest wave of investments from the Clean Growth Fund, her work in launching the Cleantech for UK coalition, and the deserved award of an OBE in the New Year's Honours List.

Highly Commended: Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP

Politician of the Year

Sadiq Khan

The winner of the UK Green Business Awards Politician of the Year 2024 has arguably done more than any other frontline politician over the past 18 months to not just make the case for climate action, but deliver genuinely ambitious policies to catalyse green investment, drive down emissions, and tackle air pollution.

In winning an historic third term as Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan showed how world-leaning green policies can prove hugely successfully at the ballot box, as he set out plans to deliver net zero schools across the capital and even make London's waterways clean enough to swim in.

And when he came under fire for his commitment to delivering the world's largest clean air zone, he demonstrated the value of political leadership in support of environmental action that will ultimately benefit everyone.

He is also co-chair of the C40 group of mayors from around the world, where he promotes London's climate action on the international stage and draws on best practices from the growing network of cities that are so critical to driving global progress.

And he even found time to write a book on how to tackle the global air pollution crisis and is now playing a prominent role in his second election campaign of the year, again using his platform to make a compelling case for green investment and policies.

There is lots of work still to do to deliver on the hugely ambitious target of making London a net zero city by 2030. But our deserved Politician of the Year for 2024 is Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Small Business of the Year

GrowUp Farms

In a hugely competitive category, the judges were left hugely impressed by the 'real passion and drive' of a business that is pioneering a new approach to sustainable food production. GrowUp Farms was praised for its B Corp status, its innovative technology solutions, its growing commercial success, and its leadership role in a fast-expanding sector.

Highly Commended: OXCCU

Highly Commended: Stroud Brewery

Company of the Year

Mitie Group

The winner of the UK Green Business Awards Company of the Year got the nod from the judges in a category that again showcased the remarkable strength of the burgeoning green economy. Mitie took home the award for the combination of a hugely ambitious and detailed net zero strategy and the real-world steps it has taken to slash emissions on multiple fronts, cementing its position as a pioneer in the deployment of clean technologies across the public and private sectors.

Highly Commended: Octopus Energy

Highly Commended: Whitbread

Lifetime Achievement Award

Juliet Davenport

The winner of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the most highly respected figures working in the energy industry and the green economy, having spent her entire career striving to accelerate the development and deployment of the climate solutions the world needs.

Juliet Davenport is best known as the founder of Good Energy, one of the first companies to pioneer the supply of clean energy and catalyse the development of what was in the late 90s a fledgling renewables industry. Over the course of two decades she grew the company and blazed a trail for others to follow, while also playing a critical role in shaping the policy environment, investment trends, and consumer interest that have helped make renewables the backbone the UK's energy system that they are today.

She was awarded an OBE for services to renewables in 2013, and having stepped down from Good Energy a few years ago she is now President of the Energy Institute, where she continues to make the case for an energy industry that is cleaner, greener, and healthier for everyone.

She is also one of the most sought-after advisors and non-executive directors working in the green economy today, and recently launched Atrato Onsite Energy, which is mobilising investment in onsite renewables and is, remarkably, the first London-listed company with an all-female board.

Juliet Davenport is a genuine pioneer, a powerful advocate for climate action, and a hugely respected colleague and mentor for hundreds of people. She is a deserving winner of the UK Green Business Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.