Course correction: Shipping sector risks falling short of climate goals, report warns

3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest Annual Disclosure Report by Sea Cargo Charter suggests industry is badly off track to meet international climate goals

The shipping industry must take "urgent action" if it is to meet ambitious new climate targets set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a new report has warned. Data published today by...

Sainsbury's offers Nectar points to customers who charge up EVs on site

Royal Ascot appoints carbon removals firm CUR8 to rein in emissions

More on Shipping

Study: Oil and gas tanker firms could lose $214bn in profits if global climate goals are met
Shipping

Study: Oil and gas tanker firms could lose $214bn in profits if global climate goals are met

Researchers estimate global oil and gas tanker fleet could see a third of its profits eradicated by 2050 if fossil fuel demand declines in line with limiting temperature increases to 1.5C

Amber Rolt
clock 05 June 2024 • 3 min read
'Chicken and egg': How policy uncertainty is delaying the advent of cleaner shipping fuels
Shipping

'Chicken and egg': How policy uncertainty is delaying the advent of cleaner shipping fuels

Just six European clean fuel projects dedicated to decarbonising the maritime sector have been funded to date, according to a new analysis

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 June 2024 • 5 min read
Report: Transition to e-fuels for shipping could create four million jobs worldwide
Shipping

Report: Transition to e-fuels for shipping could create four million jobs worldwide

Global Maritime Forum estimates £3.2tr investment needed to ramp up production of fuels made from renewable power and green ammonia

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 May 2024 • 3 min read