Royal Ascot appoints carbon removals firm CUR8 to rein in emissions

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Ascot Racecourse
Image:

Credit: Ascot Racecourse

Partnership with CUR8 aims to slash unavoidable emissions from Royal Ascot and support Ascot Racecourse's net zero strategy

Ascot Racecourse, the home of Royal Ascot, has hired carbon removals experts CUR8 to help it remove 138 tonnes of carbon dioxide generated during this year's week of races. The company announced...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Sainsbury's offers Nectar points to customers who charge up EVs on site

Course correction: Shipping sector risks falling short of climate goals, report warns

Most read
01

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
02

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read
03

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
04

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

Royal Ascot appoints carbon removals firm CUR8 to rein in emissions
Carbon Accounting

Royal Ascot appoints carbon removals firm CUR8 to rein in emissions

Partnership with CUR8 aims to slash unavoidable emissions from Royal Ascot and support Ascot Racecourse's net zero strategy

Amber Rolt
clock 13 June 2024 • 3 min read
SBTi updates requirements for financial sector climate targets
Carbon Accounting

SBTi updates requirements for financial sector climate targets

Standards body said revisions to guidelines and criteria would enable financial institutions to set near-term emission reduction targets in line with a 1.5C scenario

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 May 2024 • 3 min read
Foodsteps and Good Food Institute team up on alternative protein impact assessment tool
Carbon Accounting

Foodsteps and Good Food Institute team up on alternative protein impact assessment tool

EXCLUSIVE: New platform aims to improve data transparency and tackle 'greenhushing' across the expanding vegetarian and vegan food sector

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 23 May 2024 • 1 min read