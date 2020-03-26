Sadiq Khan
London Power: Mayor launches green energy company for city's households
Launch of City Hall-owned London Power is part of Mayor Khan's plan to make London a 'zero carbon city' by 2050
Imperial College and Mayor of London beef up plans for Centre for Climate Change Innovation
Major new clean tech hub aims to harness 'new ideas to turn the tide on climate change'
Mayors at odds with Westminster in climate action power struggle
As cities propose ambitious climate and air quality legislation a battle is brewing between the regions and Westminster
Government and London Mayor's Office on collision course over Future Homes Standard
Plans to withdraw local authorities' ability to set tighter building standards than Westminster could derail London's plans to become a Zero Carbon City
London declared 'world's first' National Park City
UK capital becomes first to secure official status in a move designed to highlight how urban environments can better support biodiversity and public wellbeing
'Climate delayers': Pressure mounts on new PM to deliver on net zero pledge
London Mayor Sadiq Khan launches attack on Boris Johnson's environmental record, as speculation over cabinet reshuffle intensifies
'The science shows that you're wrong': Will British businesses challenge Trump over their climate fears?
The US President will meet with Theresa May and businesses in the UK this week - but will they really be bold enough to raise their concerns about US climate policy?
Government promises £25m clean bus boost, but air quality legal fears remain
As ClientEarth warns too many councils have missed deadlines to submit air quality plans, government confirms fresh support from its Clean Bus Technology Fund
London launches £23m van 'scrap for cash' fund
Mayor's Office confirms small businesses and charities can take advantage of payments worth up to £6,000 to help cover the cost of switching to electric vans
#LoveCleanAir: Pollution campaigners launch Valentine's call for vehicle scrappage scheme
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan increases diesel scrappage scheme funding, as calls grow for national programme to take most polluting cars off the streets
Michael Gove launches £10m drive to boost access to nature
Government's 'Year of Green Action' aims to boost environmental action and awareness among Britons
Zero Carbon Capital: Businesses team up with London Mayor in decarbonisation drive
Companies have pledged to power their London-premises with 100 per cent renewable energy,as Sadiq Khan announces first London Climate Action Week
Group-buying: London Mayor expands solar scheme after 4,000 sign up to first phase
Eight more boroughs join innovative new scheme designed to help households and businesses reduce the cost of solar installations
Heathrow: Greg Hands resigns, as Sadiq Khan backs legal challenge
Trade Minister says he will honour his 2017 General Election pledge and resign from government in order to vote against Heathrow
'Our country's filthy air is shortening lives': UK mayors call for 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles
Cross-party group of Mayors representing over 20 million people call on government to pull forward ban on sale of petrol and diesel vehicles
Sadiq Khan launches school air pollution crack down
Mayor's Office announces £1m fund to help tackle air pollution in the capital's worst affected schools, as study finds air quality is worse in some classrooms than it is outside
National Park City: Mayor of London awards £2m to green space projects
Six recipients from Green City Fund include cycling and walking projects, park regenerations, river restorations and new wetlands
Defra's Brexit workload to swell to 70 workstreams
Michael Gove admits Defra is likely to have to hire thousands of new staff to keep up with Brexit-related planning demands
National Park City: London Mayor Sadiq Khan unveils £6m green space boost
New funding to help support green spaces and tackle plastic waste
Energy for Londoners: Mayor powers up £34m solar and energy efficiency plan
Sadiq Khan launches next phase of wide-ranging new plan to help fuel poor households cut bills and ramp up solar deployment across the capital
'Sadiq Fountains'? Mayor sets out plan for £750,000 plastic waste crackdown
New scheme to promote businesses that offer tap water to customers, as Mayor allocates fresh funds to tackle single use plastic packaging
Is London's air quality finally starting to improve?
Mayor's Office confirms that for the first time in a decade the capital has made it past the first two weeks of January without breaching legal air pollution limits, but major challenges remain
London CO2 cuts must be 'more ambitious in scale and pace', Mayoral body warns
London Sustainable Development Commission reports decoupling of UK capital's growth from emissions, but warns harder work is still ahead
Sadiq Khan plans network of London water fountains to reduce plastic waste
Proposals include new fountains and bottle-refill stations across the capital in parks and public squares