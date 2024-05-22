'Climate change is on the ballot': Prime Minister calls surprise summer UK election

clock • 8 min read
'Climate change is on the ballot': Prime Minister calls surprise summer UK election

Rishi Sunak announces General Election will be held on 4 July, as green groups predict climate, nature and net zero issues will prove key battleground in campaign

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has this afternoon confirmed plans to hold a General Election in July, in a surprise move that is set to see climate change, nature, and the net zero transition play a central...

Upgrade for access

Upgrade your membership to receive:

  • Case Studies Exclusive in-depth reports on the companies and projects that are demonstrating how the net zero transition can be delivered
  • Policy Briefing Papers Essential reports on the latest green policy developments and the implications for businesses and investor
  • Trend Reports In-depth reports on the technology, market, and management trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Exclusive Overnight Briefing Essential green information and analysis delivered direct to your inbox every evening to help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Monthly Editor Briefings Virtual meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month and what to look out for during the month ahead
  • Quarterly Intelligence Whitepapers Exclusive white papers providing invaluable and actionable insight into issues that are critical to all organisations’ environmental strategies

Corporate Level 

  • Full access to the above for your entire team

Upgrade

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Global Briefing: Emerging market green bonds issuance grows by a third

California proposes $22m for climate disclosure law

Most read
01

'Foundation stones of a new industrial policy': EU Net Zero Industry Act passes final legislative hurdle

28 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Plans to decarbonise grid hampered by connection delays and market uncertainty, MPs warn

27 May 2024 • 5 min read
03

Analysis: China's CO2 emissions 'could have peaked in 2023'

28 May 2024 • 3 min read
04

Can e-bikes decarbonise the daily commute?

28 May 2024 • 10 min read
05

Construction businesses and universities should team up on green innovation

28 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Politics

General Election: 10 key green battlegrounds
Politics

General Election: 10 key green battlegrounds

Net zero and the environment are likely to be critical issues throughout the upcoming election campaign, and from concerns about clean technology costs to the on-going sewage crisis there are plenty of potential battlegrounds

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 May 2024 • 17 min read
Rishi Sunak calls General Election 2024: The green economy reacts
Politics

Rishi Sunak calls General Election 2024: The green economy reacts

Green business figures, politicians, academics, think tanks, and experts react to the Prime Minister's decision to hold a General Election on 4th July 2024

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 23 May 2024 • 12 min read
'Climate change is on the ballot': Prime Minister calls surprise summer UK election
Politics

'Climate change is on the ballot': Prime Minister calls surprise summer UK election

Rishi Sunak announces General Election will be held on 4 July, as green groups predict climate, nature and net zero issues will prove key battleground in campaign

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 May 2024 • 8 min read