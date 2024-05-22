Diageo to serve up 2,000 paper-based Baileys bottles

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Diageo
Image:

Credit: Diageo

Drinks giant to undertake paper-based bottle trial at Barcelona's Time Out Festival

The drinks giant behind leading brands such as Johnnie Walker, Don Julio Tequila, and Guinness has served up new plans to trial paper-based packaging at the Time Out Festival in Barcelona this weekend....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Green Social Prescribing': NHS charities awarded share of £1m to create green spaces

Worthing Crematorium to switch fossil gas for green hydrogen in 'world first' trial

Most read
01

'Foundation stones of a new industrial policy': EU Net Zero Industry Act passes final legislative hurdle

28 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Plans to decarbonise grid hampered by connection delays and market uncertainty, MPs warn

27 May 2024 • 5 min read
03

Analysis: China's CO2 emissions 'could have peaked in 2023'

28 May 2024 • 3 min read
04

Can e-bikes decarbonise the daily commute?

28 May 2024 • 10 min read
05

Construction businesses and universities should team up on green innovation

28 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Supplier

Diageo to serve up 2,000 paper-based Baileys bottles
Supplier

Diageo to serve up 2,000 paper-based Baileys bottles

Drinks giant to undertake paper-based bottle trial at Barcelona's Time Out Festival

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 May 2024 • 2 min read
'We have a duty to help our farmers': How Waitrose plans to turbocharge UK regenerative farming
Supplier

'We have a duty to help our farmers': How Waitrose plans to turbocharge UK regenerative farming

Supermarket commits to sourcing all its UK meat, milk, eggs, fruit, and vegetables from farms that use nature-friendly practices by 2035

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 May 2024 • 6 min read
New Look joins technology challenge to sew-up textile supply chain emissions
Supplier

New Look joins technology challenge to sew-up textile supply chain emissions

Innovate UK's Digital Catapult unveils four textile innovation projects aimed at driving down emissions and ramping up hydrogen uptake in fashion supply chains

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 March 2024 • 2 min read