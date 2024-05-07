Octopus Energy: Latest investment takes valuation to over $9bn

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Renewables
Image:

Credit: Octopus Renewables

Generation Investment Management and the Canada Plan Investment Board both increase stakes in British energy and technology giant

Octopus Energy has secured a further capital injection from existing shareholders Generation Investment Management and the Canada Plan Investment Board, taking the British energy giant's valuation past...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Are alternative proteins a solution to Britain's food security challenges?

Soil Association among first to sign up to Good Energy's 'hourly matching' service

Most read
01

'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

08 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

08 May 2024 • 4 min read
03

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
04

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
05

EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz slam calls to exclude long-haul flights from contrail crackdown

07 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Venture Capital

Clean Food Group bags £2.5m to help deliver sustainable fats and oils technology
Venture Capital

Clean Food Group bags £2.5m to help deliver sustainable fats and oils technology

EXCLUSIVE: UK biotech firm secures investment from the Clean Growth Fund to accelerate commercialisation of its low carbon fats and oils alternatives technology

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 March 2024 • 3 min read
Andreas Saari: 'Most skills we need are transferable across industries'
Venture Capital

Andreas Saari: 'Most skills we need are transferable across industries'

Co-founder and co-CEO of re-stored carbon innovator Paebbl discusses hiring from the oil and gas industry and being on the cusp of an 'incredible transformation' in the way the world makes materials

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 March 2024 • 6 min read
Anthesis snaps up US sustainability reporting specialist BuzzWord
Venture Capital

Anthesis snaps up US sustainability reporting specialist BuzzWord

Sustainability consultancy’s latest acquisition sees US ESG reporting specialist BuzzWord join its expanding portfolio

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 March 2024 • 3 min read