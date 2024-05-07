CCS: Government advances plans for transporting captured emissions

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
CCS: Government advances plans for transporting captured emissions

New call for evidence to explore how to transport carbon captured by projects that are not connected to pipeline networks

The government has launched a call for evidence on the ways carbon captured from power and industrial plants could be transported around the country to long term storage sites or facilities that using...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Royal Society publishes roadmap for 'defossilising' the chemicals industry

IEA: Investment in key clean energy technologies topped $200bn in 2023

Most read
01

'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

08 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

08 May 2024 • 4 min read
03

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
04

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
05

EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz slam calls to exclude long-haul flights from contrail crackdown

07 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on CCS

CCS: Government advances plans for transporting captured emissions
CCS

CCS: Government advances plans for transporting captured emissions

New call for evidence to explore how to transport carbon captured by projects that are not connected to pipeline networks

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 May 2024 • 2 min read
Encyclis and Viridor energy from waste CCS projects take key steps forward
CCS

Encyclis and Viridor energy from waste CCS projects take key steps forward

Both firms separately enter into negotiations with government with view to securing funding to install carbon capture technology at their respective waste to energy plants in Cheshire

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 April 2024 • 3 min read
'Major milestone': Liverpool Bay CO2 storage pipeline wins planning consent
CCS

'Major milestone': Liverpool Bay CO2 storage pipeline wins planning consent

Approval for new and repurposed gas pipelines to transport CO2 captured from industrial sites across North West England and Wales hailed as 'significant step' for HyNet CCS cluster

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 March 2024 • 3 min read