Air Nostrum Group doubles Hybrid Air Vehicles airship order

The climate impact of companies' cash holdings is currently hidden - but they can take to measure, report and reduce these emissions, decarbonise the financial sector in the process, argue, Johan Falk, James Varkey, and Rebecca Self

Johan Falk, Exponential Roadmap Initiative, James Varkey, Icebug, Rebecca Self, Seawolf Sustainability Consulting 30 August 2023 • 4 min read