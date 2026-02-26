LEGO invests over £2m in four new carbon removal projects

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Danish toy giant commits further DKK18m to expand its portfolio of both technology and nature-based carbon removal projects

LEGO Group has added further building blocks to its growing carbon removals portfolio with the announcement of a DKK 18m (£2.1m) investment in four nature and technology-based projects in partnership with...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

ONS: UK's low carbon and clean energy sectors generate record revenues of £77bn in 2024

Poll: What do Britons really think about clean energy and green infrastructure?

More on Investment

Over 250 investors back revamped Net Zero Asset Managers initiative
Investment

Over 250 investors back revamped Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

Relaunch of influential initiative will see member companies back updated commitment, after backlash against previous net zero rules

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 February 2026 • 5 min read
Study: Over a quarter of EU-regulated 'green' investment funds still at risk of greenwashing
Investment

Study: Over a quarter of EU-regulated 'green' investment funds still at risk of greenwashing

Analysis by MainStreet Partners focuses on Article 8 and 9 investment funds regulated under the EU's Sustainable Finance Regulation (SFDR)

Michael Nelson, Investment Week
clock 25 February 2026 • 3 min read
Scottish government proposes increase in renewables projects' community benefit funds
Investment

Scottish government proposes increase in renewables projects' community benefit funds

New proposals published by Scottish government aim to increase funding that communities near onshore renewable projects receive

Amber Rolt
clock 19 February 2026 • 3 min read