VAT on public EV charging should be cut to five per cent, tax tribunal rules

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Charge My Street directors Daniel Heery (left) and Dr Will Maden (right) - Credit: Charge My Street
Image:

Charge My Street directors Daniel Heery (left) and Dr Will Maden (right) - Credit: Charge My Street

Charge My Street secures tribunal ruling that VAT on charging at service stations, supermarkets, and residential streets should match lower rate paid by drivers plugging in at home

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers using the public charging network should be eligible for a five per cent rate of VAT, instead of the 20 per cent currently paid by public chargers, a landmark tax tribunal...

Stuart Stone
