VAT on public EV charging should be cut to five per cent, tax tribunal rules

Charge My Street secures tribunal ruling that VAT on charging at service stations, supermarkets, and residential streets should match lower rate paid by drivers plugging in at home
Electric vehicle (EV) drivers using the public charging network should be eligible for a five per cent rate of VAT, instead of the 20 per cent currently paid by public chargers, a landmark tax tribunal...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis