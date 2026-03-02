Mars launches new $85m impact fund

Maker of Pedigree, Whiskas, M&Ms, Twix, and Snickers, commits $50m a year from 2028 to support people and planet focused projects
Food and pet care giant Mars has allocated $85m to a newly launched impact fund designed to complement its existing sustainability and philanthropic efforts. The maker of Pedigree, Whiskas, M&Ms, Twix,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis