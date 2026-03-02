Mars launches new $85m impact fund

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Maker of Pedigree, Whiskas, M&Ms, Twix, and Snickers, commits $50m a year from 2028 to support people and planet focused projects

Food and pet care giant Mars has allocated $85m to a newly launched impact fund designed to complement its existing sustainability and philanthropic efforts. The maker of Pedigree, Whiskas, M&Ms, Twix,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'No longer fit for purpose': Investor group urges GHG Protocol to revamp Scope 2 guidance

Forestry England and GB Energy to explore potential for woodland solar and wind projects

More on Investment

LEGO invests over £2m in four new carbon removal projects
Investment

LEGO invests over £2m in four new carbon removal projects

Danish toy giant commits further DKK18m to expand its portfolio of both technology and nature-based carbon removal projects

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 February 2026 • 2 min read
Over 250 investors back revamped Net Zero Asset Managers initiative
Investment

Over 250 investors back revamped Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

Relaunch of influential initiative will see member companies back updated commitment, after backlash against previous net zero rules

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 February 2026 • 5 min read
Study: Over a quarter of EU-regulated 'green' investment funds still at risk of greenwashing
Investment

Study: Over a quarter of EU-regulated 'green' investment funds still at risk of greenwashing

Analysis by MainStreet Partners focuses on Article 8 and 9 investment funds regulated under the EU's Sustainable Finance Regulation (SFDR)

Michael Nelson, Investment Week
clock 25 February 2026 • 3 min read