Study: UK could face 'complete shortage' of EV technicians by 2047

New study warns rapid electric vehicle adoption is outpacing the number of skilled technicians qualified to repair and service battery cars
The UK automotive industry could face a "complete shortage" of qualified electric vehicle (EV) technicians by 2047, new research has warned. The research, carried out by car leasing specialist Nationwide...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis