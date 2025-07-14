'Small changes': UN report details how to slash Artificial Intelligence energy use

New research from UNESCO and UCL claims relatively minor changes to how Large Language Models are built and used could cut energy use by up to 90 per cent
Soaring energy demand from Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies that is threatening to undermine global climate goals could be brought under control through 'small changes' to the way AI models are...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis