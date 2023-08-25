Ofgem price cap update sparks fresh calls for 'efficiency at scale'

Energy regulator Ofgem has today announced that the average dual-fuel energy bill will fall below £2,000 a year for the first time since April 2022 as it confirmed a modest fall in its price cap.

From 1 October until 31 December, the price cap will be set at an annual level of £1,923 for a dual fuel household paying by direct debit, dropping by £151 compared to the £2,074 cap that applied from July to September. Moreover, Ofgem's prepayment cap has been cut from £2,077 to £1,949, while the standard credit ceiling has fallen from £2,211 to £2,052.

The cap is calculated against the current typical domestic consumption values rate, which estimates the average usage of a dual fuel household paying by direct debit. A revised rate will come into effect from October 1 and will be used for the next price cap period from January 2024.

The latest fall in the price cap continues the downward trend since prices peaked at £4,279 as wholesale gas prices spiked on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing turmoil on global energy markets. Following a rush to secure alternative gas supplies and the roll out of revamped energy security programmes across Europe, wholesale gas prices have stabilised somewhat leading to a reduction in energy prices that have fed through into the price cap.

However, prices remain well above the average before the energy crisis took hold in 2021 and analysts warned the market remains volatile, with some experts expecting prices to rise again over the winter.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem CEO, said that while the falling cap was "welcome news", he recognised that many households continue to struggle with high energy bills and wider cost of living challenges.

As such, the regulator called upon suppliers to continue efforts to improve customer service, support their most vulnerable customers, and shore up their financial resilience to tackle the risk of corporate failures.

"There are signs that the financial outlook for suppliers is stabilising and reasonable profits are returning," he said. "With the small additional allowance we've made to Earnings Before Interest and Tax, this means there should be no excuses for suppliers not to be doing all they can to support their customers this winter, and to reinforce this we'll be introducing a consumer code of conduct which we will look to have in place by winter.

"This code will ensure there are clear expectations of supplier behaviours especially for their most vulnerable consumers with whom suppliers should be reaching out proactively, with compassion and understanding. There are great examples of suppliers already doing this but I want to see this become the norm in such an essential sector that has such a big impact on people's lives."

The announcement has again prompted calls for fresh energy efficiency policies and funding from government, with a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) this week finding that homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of band F are set to have bills £720 higher than a home with an EPC rating of band C.

Moreover, it claimed that the average home in the UK, which has an EPC rating of band D, will pay £275 more for their gas and electricity this winter, compared to an EPC band C home.

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the ECIU said that despite the falling cap, Britain was "not out of the woods yet" and argued that further efforts to improve energy efficiency were needed given the UK's continued reliance on gas that is still priced well above pre-crisis levels.

"We could have spent the last year insulating houses to shield them from future gas price spikes, and building more British renewables so we need to buy less expensive gas on the open market," she said. "Instead there seems to have been a focus on the North Sea, which won't bring down bills.

"The government's flagship insulation scheme has flatlined this year, so getting it back up and running could help people in time for this winter and fulfilling pledges to tighten energy efficiency regulations for private renters and lifting the ban on onshore wind could help in time for next winter. Using less gas is the key to lower bills and energy security."

Additionally, climate change think tank E3G today called on the government to "take responsibility", as it accused Ministers of missing repeated opportunities to permanently reduce the UK's exposure to volatile international gas markets.

For example, it highlighted energy efficiency statistics which show the UK's major fuel poverty alleviation scheme, the Energy Company Obligation, is still under-delivering and that tens of thousands of eligible homes have missed out on energy saving measures before this winter.

"A key short-coming of the government's approach has been its failure to deliver energy efficiency at scale," Juliet Phillips, Senior Policy Advisor at E3G said. "The UK's major fuel poverty scheme has witnessed a major fall in installations over the past year.

"We urge the government to urgently address this delivery flop, ensuring that installers and local authorities have the resources to deliver energy saving measures to fuel poor homes before winter."

Responding to Ofgem's price cap confirmation, Mike Thornton, chief executive at Energy Saving Trust, reiterated the group's the message to government that addressing the root causes of high energy prices - including the UK's over-reliance on gas and poor levels of building efficiency - to permanently lower energy prices is more important than ever.

"A key priority must be to support individuals to use less energy in their homes and buildings to start with," he said. "The onus isn't on households, it's on government to shift the emphasis towards reducing energy demand - how much energy people are using and when.

"As we head into winter, the cost of heating our homes comes back into focus but investing in insulation and other forms of energy efficiency remains out of reach for many. A wrap around national retrofit programme for households, underpinned by financial incentives and personalised advice, would reduce our demand for gas and bring bills down in both the short and long term."

Thornton also highlighted recent evidence showing that billions in financial savings could be realised if people used less energy at peak times, and that to make this happen, households need to be armed with information and tools to help them better manage their energy use.

"We must not forget that the energy crisis and the climate emergency are inextricably linked, and the solutions needed from government go hand in hand," he added. "It's not about the short-term mechanisms, it's about making long term commitments to achieve an affordable, renewable and secure energy future for all".

The announcement comes follows the release this week fresh polling on public attitudes towards energy conservation from Ipsos, which revealed that 58 per cent of Brits would support investing more in renewable energy, or improving the energy efficiency of homes and businesses, even if it led to an increase in bills or taxes.

However, Ipsos also found that half of those quizzed claim to be too worried about the cost of living to think about the impacts of climate change - or that they would like to do more to reduce climate change but can not afford it.

The survey also revealed that three quarters of respondents support investing more in renewable energy, or improving the energy efficiency of homes and businesses, as a way of reducing how much the UK relies on imported energy.

