Earth Intelligence market tipped to reach $4.2bn by 2030

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Earth Intelligence market tipped to reach $4.2bn by 2030

New report predicts growing demand for satellite and AI-enabled technologies that can provide corporates with environmental data

The market for so-called Earth Intelligence solutions that allow businesses to access actionable and timely environmental data is set to grow from $3.8bn in 2025 to $4.2bn by 2030, as ever more sophisticated...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

UK may be on verge of triggering a 'positive tipping point' for tackling climate change

Reports: Government poised to reject plans for zonal pricing

More on Technology

Earth Intelligence market tipped to reach $4.2bn by 2030
Technology

Earth Intelligence market tipped to reach $4.2bn by 2030

New report predicts growing demand for satellite and AI-enabled technologies that can provide corporates with environmental data

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 July 2025 • 3 min read
Lush teams up with Google AI to streamline packaging-free checkouts
Technology

Lush teams up with Google AI to streamline packaging-free checkouts

New AI powered system allows cosmetics retailer to quickly process products without packaging or barcodes

Amber Rolt
clock 09 July 2025 • 1 min read
'Squandering its competitive edge': Could the US hand carbon removal market leadership to Europe?
Technology

'Squandering its competitive edge': Could the US hand carbon removal market leadership to Europe?

New study suggests Trump administration's attacks on climate policy are jeopardising its leadership position in the emerging carbon removals market - and creating an opportunity for the UK

Amber Rolt
clock 09 July 2025 • 5 min read