IKEA Foundation partners with off-grid solar group GOGLA

New partners aim to accelerate roll out of off grid solar technology in Asia and Africa

The IKEA Foundation has announced plans to partner with the global association for the off-grid solar energy industry, GOGLA, to help accelerate the roll out of small scale renewable energy technologies across Asia and Africa.

Under the terms of the partnership, GOGLA will be provided with funding of €4m over a period of four years to help the off grid solar sector advance renewable technologies which can help modernise agriculture, improve food and water security, power micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and electrify health infrastructure.

The new partners announced their partnership this week at the South Asia Forum for Distributed Energy (SAFDE), held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The IKEA Foundation also announced it has endorsed GOGLA's 'Power 1 Billion Lives' UN Energy Compact, and in doing so has joined more than 100 other organisations behind the shared vision of bringing renewable energy to underserved communities.

Per Heggenes, CEO of IKEA Foundation, said the foundation was "proud" to be supporting GOGLA in its mission to scale up the productive use of renewable energy across Asia and Africa.

"Over 750 million people are currently living without access to electricity," he added. "Off-grid solar technology can provide them with the tools they need to improve their livelihoods and create jobs, helping to grow and strengthen their local economies. The rapid expansion of the off-grid solar sector will also support the world to achieve the ambitions of the Paris climate agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals."

Koen Peters, executive director of GOGLA, hailed the new partnership with IKEA Foundation a "game-changer" for the off-grid solar industry.

"By collaborating, we strengthen our collective efforts to improve livelihoods and combat climate change," he added.

"We will use these networks and foundations to unlock new opportunities to scale solar irrigation, cooling, communications and other PURE technologies to reach 190 million more people by 2030."

