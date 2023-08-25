'Renewable electricity superhighway': UK's largest electricity transmission project gets green light

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have this week announced they have been given the green light for a major new subsea electricity highway connecting Scotland and England.

The partners confirmed the "significant milestone" yesterday, revealing that planning consents for all the onshore and offshore elements of the project have been granted by all three local planning authorities, as well as by the Marine Management Organisation in England and Marine Scotland.

Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) will be the longest high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable in the UK when complete and will provide enough capacity to power more than two million homes provided it is granted final regulatory approval by Ofgem, the partners said.

The joint venture partners said the project was an "essential" part of the UK's efforts to meet its net zero commitments, as well as a means of delivering cleaner, greener, and more secure energy supplies.

When complete, EGL2 will run from a new converter station and landfall point at Sandford Bay, Peterhead, under the North Sea, to a landfall point at Fraisthorpe, on the East Yorkshire coast.

Once onshore in England, the joint venture partners said it will run underground to a new converter station next to Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire.

Four separate planning elements have been considered by local authorities and marine management organisations in England and Scotland.

The approvals include consent for a converter station and new pylon compound in Peterhead, Scotland, which will join the high-voltage underground cable to the overhead line.

Consent for a 436 km subsea cable in English and Scottish waters has also been secured, with marine licenses being granted by both the Marine Management Organisation and Marine Scotland.

And full planning permission has been granted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council for the majority of the project's onshore underground cable.

Finally, consent has also been granted for the new converter station and section of underground cable in North Yorkshire, which will be located adjacent to Drax Power Station.

Sarah Sale, deputy project director of EGL2, welcomed the latest milestone for the project. "What was particularly pleasing to hear was the support for the project and its purpose from a number of those planning authorities," she said. "This renewable electricity superhighway is vital in supporting the UK's transition to net zero and decarbonisation and we're thrilled to be making such a significant contribution with the largest electricity transmission reinforcement project in the UK."

Construction of EGL2 is expected to begin in 2024, with a targeted operational date of 2029.

Grid upgrades, including long distance HVDC cables, are widely regarded as essential to meeting the government's goal of delivering a net zero emission power system by 2035. Currently, grid constraints limit the ability of grid operators to export power from renewable energy generation hubs such as Scotland for use across the UK. The constraints have resulted in significant payments to generators when they cannot export power during periods when supplies exceed local demand.

As such, the energy industry and climate campaigners have repeatedly called for the government to accelerate approvals for new transmission projects, as well as smart grid and energy storage projects that can similar help tackle grid constraints.

Earlier this summer a major government-commissioned review - the Winser Report - called on Ministers to push through a range of reforms that could halve the amount of time it takes to deliver new transmission projects.

