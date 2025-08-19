Study: UK retailers losing £146m a year due to leaky, inefficient buildings

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Report from Mitsubishi Electric examines how prepared the retail sector is for net zero and the ‘crucial’ role facilities managers will play in decarbonising buildings

UK retailers could be losing as much as £146m every year due as a result of failing to upgrade their buildings to make them more energy efficient, according to a report today by Mitsubishi Electric...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Climate change costing UK grassroots sport clubs £320m a year and rising

Supply chain platform Source Certain secures 'multimillion pound' Greensphere backing

More on Buildings

UK's 'first' all-electric football stadium passes planning hurdle
Buildings

UK's 'first' all-electric football stadium passes planning hurdle

Oxford United FC's plans to build 'one of the greenest' football stadiums in the UK wins approval from Cherwell District Council

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 August 2025 • 3 min read
In service of a greener world
Buildings

In service of a greener world

AECOM's Robert Spencer weighs up where to draw the line between Scope 3 and 'services emissions'

Robert Spencer, AECOM
clock 07 August 2025 • 6 min read
Barratt Redrow and British Gas to sell 'free energy bill homes'
Buildings

Barratt Redrow and British Gas to sell 'free energy bill homes'

Homes to be monitored as part of consumer trial designed to drive energy efficient housebuilding at scale

Amber Rolt
clock 05 August 2025 • 4 min read