Study: UK retailers losing £146m a year due to leaky, inefficient buildings

Report from Mitsubishi Electric examines how prepared the retail sector is for net zero and the ‘crucial’ role facilities managers will play in decarbonising buildings
UK retailers could be losing as much as £146m every year due as a result of failing to upgrade their buildings to make them more energy efficient, according to a report today by Mitsubishi Electric...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis