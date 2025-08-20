Jaguar Land Rover switches on solar farm to power Warwickshire headquarters

Solar farm covering equivalent of 36 football pitches to provide 18MW of electricity capacity at Jaguar Land Rover's Gaydon headquarters
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has switched on a new solar farm covering an area the the size of 36 football pitches at its Gaydon headquarters in Warwickshire, which is expected to provide enough electricity...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis