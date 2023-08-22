Property data platform Kamma raises £3.6m to deliver net zero real estate solutions

Property data and analytics firm Kamma has today announced it has raised £3.6m in funding through an investment round led by the Clean Growth Fund, as it looks to expand its data solutions in support of the property industry's climate goals.

In an announcement this morning, Kamma said it will use the new cash to fund the expansion of its property data platform which acquires, integrates, and calibrates thousands of property data points to offer insight into how to commercial and residential properties can best transition towards net zero emissions.

Other investors in the round included Triple Point and Pi Labs - who are both repeat investors - as well as Conduit Impact Fund and Kiilto Ventures.

According to the British Property Federation, the UK property sector is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK, with buildings and construction responsible for around 25 per cent of all emissions.

Kamma said the property sector is also one of the slowest sectors in the UK to decarbonise, with the often out-of-date and inaccurate nature of property-related data being one of the main barriers to effective decarbonisation.

The company explained that its platform aims to address this data gap through a combination of geospatial technology, data collection, address-matching technology, and analytical functionality to calculate the best emissions reduction solutions for different property assets.

Kamma was recently awarded Green Homes Finance Accelerator funding for its work to optimise retrofit projects, and has described itself as the only tech firm in the UK to develop a whole market proposition for quantifying the full emissions footprint of residential property and allowing for individual retrofit requirements to be determined.

It said that the resulting data should help landlords, housing funds and providers, mortgage lenders, and energy companies ramp up efforts to decarbonise the UK's housing stock.

Orla Shields, chief executive officer and co-founder at the company, welcomed the news of the Clean Growth Fund's investment in the platform.

"At this crucial juncture in the built environment's fight against climate change, it is particularly valuable to have the support of Clean Growth Fund, one of the leading climate-tech investors in the country," she added. "We are resourced and well-positioned to help our clients in the property sector to deliver against challenging Net Zero goals and to be the data behind net zero."

The Clean Growth Fund was originally launched in 2020 to invest in the UK's most promising early stage clean growth technologies. Its investment in Kamma is its 14th investment in the UK clean tech sector, and its third in the property sector.

Susannah McClintock, investment partner at Clean Growth Fund, said the fund was "excited and impressed by the contribution Kamma can make to enabling net zero in the built environment".

"Kamma's technology is already contributing to the sector but there is undoubtedly scope and opportunity for Kamma to do so much more," she added. "With our investment and active support, we are confident that Orla and her team will build Kamma into a highly successful business, making an important contribution to the net zero challenge."

