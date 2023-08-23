Fair water footprints are a pathway to solving injustice

clock • 5 min read

Acting quickly promises many benefits such as protecting nature, building climate resilience, driving efficiency savings, creating more robust supply chain, writes CDP's Cate Lamb, and Dr Nick Hepworth from Water Witness International

With World Water Week kicking off in Stockholm this week, for some it may feel like a never-ending stream of water-related events are on the global political calendar. Only last March we had the UN Water...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Dreams of heating homes or powering cars with hydrogen must be abandoned

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

Green Rider: 100 UK acting stars join campaign to curb 'climate-damaging' film and TV practices

22 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

Leeds opens 'UK first' solar-powered park-and-ride electric bus system

21 August 2023 • 4 min read
04

M&S and Wildfarmed confirm regenerative flour to be 'baked into' sourdough range

22 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

Rye community hospital ditches fossil gas boilers in net zero drive

21 August 2023 • 3 min read

More on Risk

Credit: iStock
Risk

'Wake-up call': How 'vicious' Mediterranean weather events threaten a quarter of UK food imports

Region 'ravaged' by heatwaves, wildfires and drought this summer provided just over £16bn worth of UK food imports last year, prompting growing concerns for food security

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 August 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Risk

Research: Pension scheme net zero plans 'dramatically underestimate' climate risks

University of Exeter report calls for change in the way the UK pensions industry thinks about climate change

Holly Roach
clock 09 August 2023 • 2 min read
Image of the pollution in the Bradford watercourse | Credit: Environment Agency
Risk

Sewage scandal: Could water firms' pollution woes end up in payouts to customers?

Class action case on behalf of millions of households is first to allege competition abuse linked to compliance with environmental laws and reporting responsibilities - but industry insists claims are without merit

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 09 August 2023 • 4 min read