M&S and Wildfarmed confirm regenerative flour to be 'baked into' sourdough range

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Companies expand partnership to introduce flour made from sustainable wheat into more loaves

Pioneering regenerative farming specialist Wildfarmed has expanded its partnership with M&S, announcing that its Regenerative Flour is to be included in the retail giant's top performing in-store bakery range.

Wildfarmed, which specialises in producing wheat in line with regenerative farming standards, has provided its flour to M&S since 2022 for use in its M&S x Wildfarmed range, which has sold over a million loaves to date.

But the newly expanded partnership will now see the flour used in M&S's Collection Sourdough range, which sells over 75,000 loaves a week across over 500 stores.  

"We're thrilled to expand our highly popular collaboration with Wildfarmed as it remains ever clear that the public wants sustainable products that taste incredible," said Harry Peak, M&S product developer for bakery. "We are working with our farmers in different product supply chains to support the uptake of regenerative agriculture practices. This new Wildfarmed collaboration makes it more possible than ever for people to choose food made from crops grown regeneratively, which brings soil back to life."

The new Sourdough Collection will now also feature in M&S' Farm to Foodhall campaign, which is being fronted by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Wildfarmed was co-founded by DJ Andy Cato, radio presenter George Lamb, and Edd Lees, who have together developed a fast-expanding platform that connects food companies with farms that that have embraced regenerative practices.

Wildfarmed wheat is produced without the use of pesticides, herbicides or fungicides and is grown alongside companion and cover crops that help restore biodiversity, soil, and ecosystem health.

Farmers who switch to the Wildfarmed standard are provided with a "proven, commercial roadmap that prioritises food security and nutritional quality whilst restoring soils". Their processes are then subjected to independent third-party audits to ensure regenerative practices are being followed.

"The huge success of our first bread range proved that the British public want to engage in products that not only taste better, but are better for you and the planet," said Lamb. "By bringing Wildfarmed flour into Marks and Spencer's in-store bakery products, there are now more ways than ever to experience the unrivalled benefits of food grown to the gold standard of regenerative agriculture, Wildfarmed. We needn't choose between food that's good for us or food that's good for the planet."

Lees added that the company was tapping into growing consumer demand for more sustainable food.

"The expansion of Wildfarmed flour at Marks & Spencer proves regenerative agriculture is an effective way to solve sustainability issues within the supply chain, and effectively drive landscape change, from farming that works against nature, to farming that works with it," he said. "By choosing to work with Wildfarmed, M&S are taking a step towards vital climate goals on the road to net zero. One thing is clear: High quality, regenerative food has momentum. By continually making it a choice for customers, it will transform the fate of our planet, and change the way we eat, for good."

