Microgeneration Certification Scheme on track for 2024 revamp of clean tech standards

The UK's Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) remains on track to introduce new standards for small scale renewable energy and heating technologies from next year, as the market for domestic clean technologies continues to enjoy rapid growth.

The group this week confirmed it had successfully completed a six-week consultation on proposals to redevelop the popular certification scheme, which establishes quality standards for a range of clean technologies and installers.

The scheme is particularly significant as it seeks to both tackle the risk of cowboy operators in the fast-expanding microgeneration sector and provides standards that manufacturers and installers have to adhere to if installations are to qualify for government incentives or tax breaks.

The consultation on changes to the scheme ran from 5 June until 17 July and secured 106 official responses and a further 187 informal responses from contractors, consumers, manufacturers, and independent experts. Over half the responses came from installers of renewable energy and heating technologies.

The consultation also saw responses from several large, recognised organisations across the industry including the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority), Ofgem, Citizen's Advice, industry trade bodies, and the certification bodies and consumer codes that MCS works with.

The proposed reforms to the scheme aim to ensure it keeps up to date with new clean technologies and practices, while also making it possible for growing numbers of installers to secure certification.

"Our proposals to redevelop our scheme represent the next step in the development of MCS and the small-scale renewables industry," said MCS CEO, Ian Rippin. "The changes we have consulted on reflect the large volume of feedback we receive from the sector and its consumers as to what works well and what needs to improve to give people confidence in low-carbon technology. As a Standards setting organisation it is important that we take time to step back and examine how MCS is working.

"The consultation was critical to us because it is vitally important that our stakeholders have the opportunity to shape the industry and provide input into how it is managed. We were pleased by the number of responses, and it was particularly encouraging that we received such a high level of engagement from the installer community. We will be taking some time to carefully consider all the feedback before we announce our finalised proposals in the coming months."

MCS said it is now aiming to publish a summary of consultation responses in September before delivering finalised proposals to reform the scheme that are slated to come into effect in the second quarter of 2024.

The update comes as the microgeneration market continues to enjoy rapid expansion, as households and businesses look to deploy clean technologies that can help tackle high energy costs.

According to figures from MCS released earlier this year, the number of certified microgeneration installations rose 65 per cent last year to 163,341, reaching the highest level since renewable energy subsidies were axed in 2015.

Solar panels continued to dominate the market accounting for over 80 per cent of certified installations for electricity generating technologies as solar PV installations more than doubled last year to 130,596 certified installations. The number of heat pump installations also grew sharply to more than 30,000 installations, with heat pumps now the second most popular technology type behind solar PV, accounting for 19 per cent of total MCS certified installations last year.

The surge in demand has also led to an increase in the number of installation firms securing MCS certification with 780 new contractors became MCS certified in 2022, which is more than double the net increase from 2020 to 2021.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.