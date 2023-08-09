E-van driven across Midlands smashes Guinness World Record for range

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
E-van driven across Midlands smashes Guinness World Record for range

New Guinness World Record for the greatest distance travelled on a single charge highlights range improvements of electric vehicles

The Guinness World Record for the greatest distance travelled by an electric van on a single charge is set to be updated, after three drivers covered 311.18 miles without having to refuel.

The record-breaking feat was achieved by drivers Kevin Brooker, Sam Clarke, and Fergal McGrath on a circular route across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, and Northamptonshire in a Fiat e-Scudo, according to fleet operator Webfleet.

The drivers have smashed the previous record for an e-van journey on a single charge of 258.85 miles, which was set in the US. 

Webfleet, which sponsored the record attempt and provided the technology to record and verify the journey, announced the news yesterday.

"We're thrilled to have become a Guiness World Record's title holder," said Beverley Wise, Webfleet regional director for Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. "The previous record of 258.85 miles was set in the US, bringing it to the UK is symbolic of our nationwide commitment to become a global leader in e-mobility. "

The record-breaking compact van averaged 4.5 miles per kilowatt hour over a journey that took 13 hours and nine minutes, according to the company.

Webfleet, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, credited the van's Bridgestone Duravis tyres as a "key component" in the record-breaking achievement, arguing that they offered outstanding mileage and rolling resistance.

"The record demonstrates not only the capabilities of electric vans and advanced Bridgestone tyre technology for businesses and urban mobility, but also the impact that drivers can have on electric vehicle (EV) energy consumption," Wise said.

Ed King, president at the AA, congratulated the drivers on their achievement. "A huge well done to the Webfleet team for achieving the Guiness World Records title and showing us what's possible in terms of EV range and how drivers can impact range," he said. "The achievement is all the more impressive being conducted in a van.

"We know range anxiety is a concern for some drivers, so demonstrating how far electric vehicles can run on one charge is hugely positive."

Range anxiety - the fear a vehicle will not have enough charge to get to its destination - is seen as a major barrier to uptake of electric vehicles, in particular e-vans which typically cover more ground for commercial purposes.

However, EV advocates maintain that range anxiety is easing as sales of EVs continue to boom, improvements in battery technology result in increased range between charges, and the UK's EV charging network continues to expand.

The achievement marks the sixth and fourth Guiness World Record for McGrath and Booker respectively, who both already have records for petrol and diesel fuel economy and energy consumption in an electric car under their belt.

"Trucks and vans are predominantly powered by diesel and so it is important that the transition to pure electric with zero tailpipe emissions is as smooth as possible," McGrath said. "By achieving this Guiness World Records title, we are hoping to demonstrate that pure electric commercial vehicles can meet and exceed customer requirements in the real-world, especially in large towns and cities."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

We need to keep the political momentum for fast climate action

Chartered Institute for Marketing warns sector is facing a sustainability skills gap

Most read
01

Over two thirds of Brits support UK's net zero target

08 August 2023 • 4 min read
02

Cornish Lithium secures £53.6m fund boost from UK Infrastructure Bank

08 August 2023 • 3 min read
03

Ynni Cymru: New publicly owned Welsh energy company to drive community renewables development

08 August 2023 • 3 min read
04

Partner Insight: Delivering a Virtual Energy System: The priorities for progress

07 August 2023 • 5 min read
05

It's time for this country's hard-working, not-so-silent politicians to stop misleading the public about the green agenda

07 August 2023 • 11 min read

More on Automotive

Sales of electric vehicles continue to surge in the UK and beyond, but so does the market for SUVs | Credit: iStock
Automotive

Used electric vehicle sales surge to record market share

Sales of second hand cars jump over 80 per cent, according to new figures from trade body SMMT

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 August 2023 • 2 min read
Cornish lithium exploration at Gwennap | Credit: Neil Williams
Automotive

Cornish Lithium secures £53.6m fund boost from UK Infrastructure Bank

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch hails investment in domestic lithuim producer as 'fantastic news' for the UK EV industry

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 August 2023 • 3 min read
Summer sales surge sees one battery electric car registered every 60 seconds
Automotive

Summer sales surge sees one battery electric car registered every 60 seconds

Industry confirms sales of battery electric vehicles soared 88 per cent year-on-year last month to account for 16 per cent of the market

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 August 2023 • 3 min read