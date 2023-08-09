E-van driven across Midlands smashes Guinness World Record for range

The Guinness World Record for the greatest distance travelled by an electric van on a single charge is set to be updated, after three drivers covered 311.18 miles without having to refuel.

The record-breaking feat was achieved by drivers Kevin Brooker, Sam Clarke, and Fergal McGrath on a circular route across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, and Northamptonshire in a Fiat e-Scudo, according to fleet operator Webfleet.

The drivers have smashed the previous record for an e-van journey on a single charge of 258.85 miles, which was set in the US.

Webfleet, which sponsored the record attempt and provided the technology to record and verify the journey, announced the news yesterday.

"We're thrilled to have become a Guiness World Record's title holder," said Beverley Wise, Webfleet regional director for Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. "The previous record of 258.85 miles was set in the US, bringing it to the UK is symbolic of our nationwide commitment to become a global leader in e-mobility. "

The record-breaking compact van averaged 4.5 miles per kilowatt hour over a journey that took 13 hours and nine minutes, according to the company.

Webfleet, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, credited the van's Bridgestone Duravis tyres as a "key component" in the record-breaking achievement, arguing that they offered outstanding mileage and rolling resistance.

"The record demonstrates not only the capabilities of electric vans and advanced Bridgestone tyre technology for businesses and urban mobility, but also the impact that drivers can have on electric vehicle (EV) energy consumption," Wise said.

Ed King, president at the AA, congratulated the drivers on their achievement. "A huge well done to the Webfleet team for achieving the Guiness World Records title and showing us what's possible in terms of EV range and how drivers can impact range," he said. "The achievement is all the more impressive being conducted in a van.

"We know range anxiety is a concern for some drivers, so demonstrating how far electric vehicles can run on one charge is hugely positive."

Range anxiety - the fear a vehicle will not have enough charge to get to its destination - is seen as a major barrier to uptake of electric vehicles, in particular e-vans which typically cover more ground for commercial purposes.

However, EV advocates maintain that range anxiety is easing as sales of EVs continue to boom, improvements in battery technology result in increased range between charges, and the UK's EV charging network continues to expand.

The achievement marks the sixth and fourth Guiness World Record for McGrath and Booker respectively, who both already have records for petrol and diesel fuel economy and energy consumption in an electric car under their belt.

"Trucks and vans are predominantly powered by diesel and so it is important that the transition to pure electric with zero tailpipe emissions is as smooth as possible," McGrath said. "By achieving this Guiness World Records title, we are hoping to demonstrate that pure electric commercial vehicles can meet and exceed customer requirements in the real-world, especially in large towns and cities."

