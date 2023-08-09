UK Space Agency announces fresh funding for space-based green tech

A raft of green and clean tech projects have been confirmed as being among the first wave of recipients for funding from the UK Space Agency's £20m International Bilateral Fund.

Designed to foster closer ties with the space programmes of the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, India, Singapore, and South Africa and catalyse investment in new space-based technologies, the first round of funding awards will see 32 projects each receive up to £75,000 from an initial £2.1m pot.

Selected schemes include a partnership between the University of Leicester, Geospatial Insight, CGI IT, and Bahrain National Space Science Agency, Kanoo, on the deployment of high-resolution carbon mapping sensors to monitor greenhouse gas emissions in the Gulf, as well as a tie up involving the Universities of Surrey, Southampton, and Portsmouth, and Singapore's Office for Space Technology and Industry on enhanced air pollution and atmospheric weather monitoring.

A project harnessing Earth observation, climate, and weather data to both predict and manage biosecurity risks has also been earmarked for funding, alongside a scheme to create a ground-to-space national water quality monitoring system involving Surrey Satellite Technology.

Moreover, a transatlantic partnership between Strathclyde University, the University of Arizona, MIT, Canada's University of Waterloo and Columbiad Launch Services will seek to develop AI for space safety and sustainability off the back of fresh investment.

The environment-focused projects sit alongside programmes to develop new superconductors for spacecraft control, improve space traffic management systems, and introduce new satellite launch vehicles, which also secured funding this morning.

In addition to the initial funding awards, the projects will have the opportunity to join forces with organisations around the world to further develop selected technologies. While some projects will focus on enhancing relationships to unlock future economic opportunities for the UK, others will focus directly on science missions and technologies with strong commercial potential.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said that working with other space agencies and organisations around the world would allow the UK to draw upon skills that enhance homegrown expertise and capabilities, drive investment, and support world-class research and development projects.

"Projects such as these highlight the many ways in which we can collaborate with the global space community to help humanity push the boundaries of space innovation and unlock commercial opportunities that will benefit our economy now and in the future."

Lizzie Kerr, Director of UKspace, added that such international collaboration underpins the success of the UK's space sector. "This new programme is an important new route to unlock new international partnerships, benefitting companies overseas and here in the UK," she said.

The announcement comes just days after the UK Space Agency announced £15m in funding to support the development of technologies that support ecological services through enhanced Earth monitoring.

Space Minister George Freeman described Earth Observation technologies as "critical" to tackling many of the fundamental challenges of our age, ranging from monitoring climate change to responding to humanitarian disasters.

"We owe it to the future of our planet to harness the UK's world-leading skills in this field," he said. "This pivotal technology doesn't stop there and from ensuring the safety of bridges to enabling our farmers get the best from their land, this £15m investment will boost our economy and drive forward our ambition to make the UK a science superpower."

