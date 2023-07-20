Senior Tories back second onshore wind farm planning rebellion

As Number 10 awaits the results of three by-elections that are widely regarded as a major test of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's leadership, further parliamentary trouble is brewing for the government over its failure to ease planning restrictions on new onshore wind farms.

Sir Alok Sharma, the former COP26 President, yesterday formally tabled an amendment to the government's Energy Bill that would require the government to make good on its previous promise to lift the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind projects.

"Last autumn the government committed to change the planning rules by the end of April this year to overturn the de facto ban on onshore wind," Sharma said, in comments reported by The Independent. "Unfortunately, this has not happened.

"This amendment will help to deliver on the Government's own promise to unlock investment in one of the cheapest forms of energy. Ultimately this will bring down household bills and improve our energy security."

The amendment raises the prospect of a vote after the summer recess when the Energy Bill is scheduled to return to the Commons.

More than 20 Tory MPs have publicly backed the amendment, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, former party chairman Sir Jake Berry, former chief whip Wendy Morton, Wales Committee chairman Stephen Crabb, and former levelling up secretary Sir Simon Clarke.

Clarke previously led a successful rebellion last autumn through an amendment that similarly called on the government to lift the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England. The proposals secured significant backing from MPs, who argued that allowing new projects would drive economic growth, boost energy security, and reduce emissions. The government avoided a potential embarrassing defeat in the early days of Sunak's administration by promising to push through reforms that would allow new wind farms where they could command community support.

However, government sources then privately briefed backbenchers opposed to new wind farms that the reforms would still allow for the bulk of new projects to be blocked and a subsequent consultation proposed only modest changes to the current planning regime. Renewables developers warned the changes would have little impact and would still result in projects being routinely blocked even when they command significant local support.

The government is yet to formally respond to the consultation and confirm whether any changes will be made to current planning rules. The delay has prompted accusations from the original backers of Clarke's amendment that Ministers were preparing to renege on their promise to lift the 'de facto' ban on new wind farms.

As such, Sharma's amendment aims to make the government deliver on its promise to make it possible for new onshore wind farms to secure approval where they command public support. Crucially, it would require the government to provide developers with clear guidance on how they can demonstrate community support and formalise processes for how they can provide financial benefits to locals.

In a concession to those Tory MPs opposed to new wind farms, the amendment would also prohibit appeals against decisions by local councils to refuse planning permission for new projects.

The government has long argued that there is no formal ban on new onshore wind farms, but the current rules allow councils to block new projects in England if they receive even a single objection. Consequently, hardly any new wind projects have been built in England since 2015 and last year resulted in just two new turbines being erected in the whole country.

Meanwhile, the renewables industry and the government's official climate and infrastructure advisors have repeatedly warned legally binding climate targets are unlikely to be met unless planning barriers for low carbon infrastructure are eased. They have called on government to embrace reforms that would see Ministers given the final decision on new onshore wind projects.

The intervention comes in the same week as a new report from the think tank Onward called on the government to introduce a 'Green Energy Covenant' that would require renewables developers to pay into a community benefit fund that could provide energy bill discounts and local infrastructure improvements.

The call was accompanied by new polling commissioned by Onward, which revealed that just a small minority of rural voters oppose new wind projects, with just nine per cent expressing outright opposition. While close to half of votes - 43 per cent - unconditionally support local renewable development, this figure would rise to 77 per cent if developers were obliged to deliver community benefits.

The move also comes as Opposition leader Keir Starmer again stressed that a Labour government would deliver 'radical' planning reform to make it considerably easier to build new clean energy projects and housing developments.

In related news, Sunak is considering a reshuffle with reports suggesting changes could come as early as tomorrow or could be deferred until Parliament returns following the summer recess.

