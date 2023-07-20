OECD deal promises UKEF boost for 'climate-friendly' exporters

British exporters should soon be eligible for more favourable loans for climate-friendly investments, under international trade measures that came into force this week.

Under a new arrangement between Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) nations, businesses developing projects such as renewable energy, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production, grid infrastructure, and clean transport technologies could be offered longer repayment terms and more flexible repayment structures by national export credit agencies.

The amendment to a pre-existing "gentleman's agreement" aims to incentivise green business transactions overseas, and help companies "better face challenges posed by the economic and financial needs of [clean energy and infrastructure] projects as well as the increasingly competitive landscape", according to a statement signed by OECD governments.

The UK government said the arrangement means British exporters dealing in a range of renewable or 'green' transactions would now benefit from "more flexible and competitive" support from credit agency UK Export Finance (UKEF).

The OECD is comprised of richer nations who have pledged through the UN climate process to significantly ramp up flows of finance to developing nations that tackle climate change and help countries adapt to worsening climate impacts.

National export credit agencies like UKEF play a major role in directing investment towards specific sectors by offering businesses government-backed loans, guarantees, or insurance.

Under the reform to the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits, OECD countries have agreed maximum repayment terms will be increased from 15 years to 22 years for a range of investments including projects relating to 'environmentally sustainable energy production', carbon capture storage and transportation, clean hydrogen and ammonia, low-emissions manufacturing, zero and low-emissions transport, and clean energy minerals and ores.

The trade reform comes in the same week as the UK government launched a month-long consultation on proposals to change how it reports on flows of international climate finance.

It comes after leaked documents revealed the government was on track to miss its high-profile pledge to mobilise £11.6bn in climate and nature funding for developing nations by 2026.

Experts warned a failure to meet the goal would breach trust in the critical UN climate process and do significant damage to the UK's reputation.

In the introduction to the consultation, officials note: "In some cases, [the UK's] international climate finance (ICF) results may underestimate the full breadth of ICF achievements, as some programmes have not reported all relevant key performance indicators (KPIs) due to capacity constraints or considerations of proportionality or value for money."

Among the programmes that could require counting in ICF are funding research and development, providing technical assistance or improving governance, all of which "deliver impact by facilitating wider benefits rather than direct intervention", the document states.

Specifically, the government is consulting on the addition of "technical assistance" KPI's in this year's international climate finance results' and a rescoring system for one of the indicators, which measures the extent to which an ICF intervention is "likely to lead to transformational change".

