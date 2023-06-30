Study: UK bottom trawling fishing ban could unlock £3bn economic boost

Banning bottom trawling fishing practices in marine protected areas (MPAs) could deliver billions of pounds in net benefits for the UK economy, a new study has claimed.

Fresh research published yesterday by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) calculates the cost benefits of banning the widespread industrial fishing practice, which involves boats dropping and dragging heavy, weighted nets across the seabed, but has faced significant criticism for its damaging impact on marine ecosystems and natural undersea carbon stores worldwide.

By banning the controversial practice, the charity said it would help to not only protect marine ecosystems, but also avoid disturbing potential carbon stores, remove pollutants from fishing boat fuels, boost nutrient cycling and provide enhanced recreational opportunities. Altogether, these added benefits could be worth between £2.57bn and £3.5bn to the UK economy over a 20-year period, the research found.

Moreover, the economic gains of banning the bottom trawling would be felt rapidly, potentially within two and four years of any ban coming into force, the MCS said.

Any initial costs linked to loss of earnings for fishing fleets and the enforcement of the ban would also be "comprehensively outweighed" by the gains achieved over the mid- to long-term, according to the research.

"A rich seabed that is rich in wildlife is vital for absorbing and storing carbon, buffering the effects of climate change, and supporting biodiversity," said Richard Hill, marine protected area policy officer at the MCS. "Continuing to allow abrasive, heavy fishing gear, like bottom trawls and dredges, in our MPAs makes them obsolete. It prevents the recovery of ecosystems already lost to decades of exploitation and limits the seabed's ability to store carbon and combat the effects of the climate crisis."

However, despite significant concern about the impact of bottom trawling on the seabed and marine ecosystems, the practice continues to take place in MPAs around the UK.

The UK government has committed to protecting 30 per cent of its seas by 2030 as part of the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreed by hundreds of countries at the landmark COP15 UN Biodiversity Summit last December. It has also committed to banning bottom-contact fishing in all offshore seabed MPAs by the end of 2024.

But campaigners have warned the practice is still permitted in 31 of the 36 sites, with proposed bans at a further nine sites currently being consulted on.

James Merchant, marine natural capital at the MCS, said the seabed offered "huge economic value and investment opportunities", many of which remained untapped.

"By trawling in protected areas and polluting our waters we are robbing ourselves of the benefits a healthy ocean and decreasing the value of our marine environment," he said. "On the flip side, we stand to gain massively if we allow these ecosystems to recover. The UK government must be ambitious with its ocean protection targets."

The findings come hot on the heels of Planet Tracker analysis this week which warned that restoring the damage to biodiversity caused by deep sea mining could cost trillions of dollars.

Attempts to restore ecosystems after mining by replacing the extracted polymetallic nodules with artificial clay noodles would cost $5.5m to $5.7m per kilometre squared - more than the collective predicted company revenues of $4.4m per kilometre squared - the think tank claimed.

Deep-ocean polymetallic nodules - the mineral concretions on the sea bottom sought by deep-sea miners - are essential for marine life, according to Planet Tracker, which said more than half of the species in the Pacific Ocean's underwater plain, where significant mining could occur, are dependent on them for survival.

As a result, Planet Tracker called on financial institutions to join scientists and civil society organisations in supporting a moratorium on deep sea mining.

"There are many false solutions to the climate crisis, but deep sea mining is one that can still be stopped," said Francois Mosnier, head of the oceans programme at Planet Tracker. "More than 700 scientists have warned us that if it were to go ahead, it could pose irreversible risks to nature and climate on multi-generational timescale. Crucially, this environmental damage would not replace but add on to the harm caused by terrestrial mining, and we found that its scale would be truly mind-boggling.

"We call on financial institutions to join others in supporting a moratorium on deep sea mining: the cost of attempting to fix this entirely avoidable mistake would be so high it could derail the much-needed investments needed to tackle the climate and nature crisis. A moratorium is crucial and achievable."

